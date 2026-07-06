Reading Falls 5-3, Splits Series with New Hampshire

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (7-5, 37-44) fell 5-3 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-5, 41-38) at FirstEnergy Stadium. This pushed the series to a 3-3 split, but the R-Phils won the season battle 10-8. This was the 18th and final showdown between the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

New Hampshire jumpstarted the scoring in the second inning. Hedbert Perez (4) smacked a line drive over the right center field wall for a two-run home run. Perez plated Eddie Micheletti Jr. in the process. Patrick Winkel then swatted a single to right field, scoring Dub Gleed before a Riley Tirotta fielding error helped Winkel advance to third. Cade Doughty finished the barrage off with a sacrifice fly to right field, sending Winkel home to make the game 4-0.

Reading answered in the bottom of the third inning, as Luke Ritter hit a line drive single up the middle with the bases loaded. This scored both Raylin Heredia and Alex Binelas to cut the lead in half. In another bases loaded scenario, Bryan Rincon took a ball off of the foot, pushing Binelas home to make the score 4-3.

Both teams entered bullpens by the fourth inning, as Fisher Cats starter Chris McElvain exited the ball game after 2.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits with five walks and a pair of punchouts.

Fightins starter Gabriel Barbosa tossed three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

New Hampshire loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning, but Gleed grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to score plate Jorge Burgos, making the game 5-3.

The Cats capitalized when it counted, logging two key hits with runners in scoring position. Perez went 1-for-2, scored a run and had two runs batted in with a pair of walks. Gleed logged a pair of multi-hit performances, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Heredia was the most consistent hitter on the R-Phils, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. The Phillies' 30th ranked prospect got on base in all five appearances.

New Hampshire and Reading are both 7-5 in the second half of play, and they're both a game back of the division-leading Portland Sea Dogs.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:35 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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