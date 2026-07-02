Fightins Outlasted 11-10 High-Scoring Contest

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-3, 35-42) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-3, 39-36) in a high-scoring contest by a score of 11-10. The loss snaps Reading's five-game winning streak and evens the series at one game apiece.

Scoring broke out in the top of the second for the visitors. Cutter Coffey banged a two-RBI triple into the right field gap to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. Luke Russo struck out the next two batters to limit the damage for the Fightins.

Reading fought back immediately in the bottom half and took the lead in the process. Alex Binelas and Kehden Hettiger knocked base hits to start the inning. Luke Ritter drove in the first run of the inning on a fielder's choice and was followed by a Riley Tirotta single to knot the game up.

Bryan Rincon continued the hit train with a double down the right field line to give the R-Phils a 3-2 lead. Rincon now has an active on base streak stretching 26 games.

Fisher Cats starter Gage Stanifer only managed to last two innings on the night. The Blue Jays number five prospect allowed three runs on five hits while striking out five.

New Hampshire recaptured the lead in the top of the third with RBI knocks from Aaron Parker and Eddie Micheletti Jr. to give the visitors a 4-3 lead.

More insurance runs came the way of the guests in the top of the fourth. Parker and Nick Goodwin both hit home runs as the Fisher Cat lead swelled to four.

The Fightins cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth. Aroon Escobar walked to start the inning and in the process pushed his on0-base streak to 14 games. Binelas roped a double down the right field line before being driven in a few batters later. Hettiger and Tirotta followed with RBI singles to reduce the New Hampshire lead to one heading into the sixth.

The guests provided an immediate response in the sixth. Goodwin was back at it again with an RBI single, picking up his third RBI of the night. Parker smoked his second home run of the night on a 113 mile per hour laser out to left to leave the score 10-6 in favor of the Cats.

The back and forth action continued in the bottom half of the sixth. Caleb Ricketts (4) belted a three-run shot over the pool in right field to trim the guests lead back down to one again. Ricketts' home run was his first since June 10th.

Zero runs found their way across the board in the seventh, the first scoreless inning since the first. Reading managed runners on second and third but were unable to push them across.

Raylin Heredia made a great throw from the outfield in the eighth to prevent a run from scoring and keep the deficit at one.

New Hampshire collected their final run of the game in the top of the ninth on a Jackson Hornung single up the middle. The Fisher Cat offense finished the night with eleven runs on 14 hits.

Sam Gardner and Javen Coleman both shut down the Fightins from the Fisher Cat bullpen in the final innings with Coleman picking up four strikeouts and a save.

Reading mustered one final comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth. Ritter and Rincon plated the table for Escobar to drive in a run and reduce the lead down to one again. Raylin Heredia was unable to drive in the tying run with two outs, ending the game at 11-10 for the Fisher Cats.

Mason Olson (4-2) is given the win for his work out the bullpen. Olsen threw 2.1 innings surrendering three runs only one of which was earned.

Russo (7-4) is handed the loss. The righty threw five innings while allowing seven runs on seven hits and also picking up seven strikeouts bringing his season total to 72.

Rincon, Binelas, Hettiger and Tirotta all had multiple hit days as the Fightins combined for 16 hits as a team.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 7 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Austin Cates for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thursday night features fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, A Stone's Throw LLC, and Island Pizza. Friday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Saturday features another Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, sponsored by Dog Training Elite. The series ends on Sunday with a Trey Yesavage Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to AD Moyer Lumber and Hardware.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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