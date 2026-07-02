Senators Rally for Five-Run Eighth Inning, Top Flying Squirrels 7-2

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Wednesday night's game was quiet most of the way, tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth. The Senators then rallied for five runs, sending 11 men to the plate in the frame to go on to beat the Flying Squirrels 7-2.

Devin Fitz-Gerald opened the big inning with a one-out double against LHP Jack Choate (L, 6-2). Then Cayden Wallace singled to make it first and third.

Choate then hit back-to-back batters with a pitch, first Sam Petersen then Max Romero Jr. to score the first run of the inning and put the Sens in front 3-2.

TJ White hit a soft line drive to centerfield to score two more runs and knock Choate out of the game.

Choate's two losing decisions this season have both come against the Senators.

Later in the inning against LHP Dale Stanavich, Cortland Lawson drove in two more with a two-out single to stretch the lead to 7-2.

Earlier in the game, Harrisburg took the lead in the second on Sam Petersen 's opposite-field solo homer to lead off the inning. Leandro Pineda added an RBI single later in the frame for a 2-0 lead.

Richmond got on the board with an RBI single from Zane Zielinski in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1 against LHP Alex Clemmey.

In all, Clemmey went five innings, allowing just the one run on three hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

LHP Jared Simpson followed for a scoreless sixth inning, his seventh straight scoreless outing.

In the seventh, the Flying Squirrels' Bo Davidson homered off RHP Seth Shuman (W, 1-0) to tie the game 2-2. Shuman finished the seventh and added a scoreless eighth.

Then RHP Holden Powell tossed a scoreless ninth after the Senators' big eighth inning, striking out Parks Harber looking to end the game.

The Sens look to take the series lead with game three Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Isaac Lyon (1-3) has the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.