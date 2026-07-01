Phillies Prospects Gage Wood and Wen-Hui Pan Selected to MLB Future's Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Gage Wood and Wen-Hui Pan will represent the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Wood, 22, is set to participate in his first Futures Game during his first full season of professional baseball. After being selected by the Phillies in the first round (26th overall) of the 2025 draft out of Arkansas, Wood made nine total starts with Clearwater (A) before being promoted to Reading (AA) on May 18. Over 15 starts this season, Wood has a 3.63 ERA (21 ER, 52.0 IP), along with 75 strikeouts (12.98 SO/9.0 IP). Entering play on Wednesday, Wood ranks third amongst Phillies Minor League Pitchers in strikeouts (75) and tied for first in starts (15). At the time of his promotion on May 18, Wood ranked seventh in the Florida State League in strikeouts (40) and tied for first in starts (8).

The 23-year-old Pan joins Wood for his first Futures Game as well. He began the season on the 7-day injured list and, following rehab appearances between Clearwater and Jersey Shore (A+), Pan joined Reading on June 13. Across 19 total appearances this season, Pan has a 3.32 ERA (8 ER, 21.2 IP), along with 28 strikeouts (11.63 SO/9.0 IP). He is also a perfect four-for-four in save opportunities this year. Pan did not pitch in 2025 and split 2024 between the FCL-Phillies (ROK), Clearwater and Jersey Shore, making 18 total appearances. He began his pro career in 2023 with 33 appearances between the Threshers and BlueClaws. The Phillies signed Pan on Jan. 15, 2023, as an International Free Agent out of Taiwan.

Wood and Pan join the recent likes of Mick Abel (2023), Aidan Miller (2024) and Justin Crawford (2023-24) as Fightin Phils to participate in the All-Star Futures Game.

First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 12, and the game will be broadcast on NBC. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, which is set to host its first All-Star Game. It is the first time Philadelphia will host an All-Star Game since Veterans Stadium hosted the game in 1996. The game was also held at the Phillies' former stadium in 1976.

Fightin Phils fans can catch Wood, Pan, and the entire R-Phils team as Reading remains home through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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