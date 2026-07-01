Baysox Fall to Rumble Ponies in Tuesday Night Marathon at Mirabito Stadium

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 5-3 final on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's three-hour contest also included two separate weather delays adding up to two hours and 36 minutes of additional time. The originally scheduled 6:07 pm first pitch was pushed to 7:00 pm after storms lurking in the area hindered the start time. After an inning and a half had been completed, the Baysox defense was pulled off the field, and the tarp was put on. The field took heavy rainfall for approximately one hour, and after a one hour, 17-minute in-game delay, the contest resumed with the bottom of the second.

Chesapeake (2-4, 31-43) fell behind early on Tuesday, as Binghamton scored all five of its runs in its first two trips to the plate.

Baysox left-handed starter Luis De León went just one inning, due to the lengthy in-game delay. With runners at the corners and one out, the Rumble Ponies sent their runner at first base into motion to stay out of a double play. Despite De León (L, 2-6) generating the ground ball, JT Schwartz's groundout brought home the game's opening run. An error on an infield single plated an additional run in the frame.

After the game resumed in the bottom of the second, Binghamton rallied for three runs with two outs in the inning off right-hander Gerald Ogando. A walk and a pop-up single on the infield put runners at the corners. Then, after a steal of second, a balk and wild pitch in quick succession brought home two additional runs. An RBI single later in the frame from Nick Lorusso capped off the three-run inning for the Rumble Ponies.

From there, the Baysox bullpen was dominant, as left-hander Juan Rojas (3 IP), along with right-handers Keagan Gillies (1.1 IP), and Zane Barnhart (2 IP) combined to retire the final 19 Binghamton batters on Tuesday. The trio combined for nine strikeouts, with Rojas and Barnhart each fanning four.

At the plate, the Baysox had a couple of chances, but were unable to fully take them. Chesapeake loaded the bases on three-consecutive walks to start the top of the third and would score two in the frame. After a ground ball double play hit into by Thomas Sosa plated a run, Aron Estrada ripped one of three Baysox hits on Thursday, a two-out, RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The only other Baysox run came in a fourth inning groundout from Willy Vasquez. Griff O'Ferrall notched the other two Chesapeake hits on Tuesday for his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Baysox bats were neutralized late by the Rumble Ponies' bullpen. Binghamton left-hander Felipe De La Cruz (W, 1-1) contributed a pair of scoreless innings before right-hander Saul Garcia (S, 2) finished things off with a scoreless ninth.

Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Binghamton on Wednesday night. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (0-7, 7.22 ERA) is slated to start for the Baysox against Rumble Ponies right-hander Brendan Girton (1-3, 5.87 ERA). First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is set for 6:07 pm on Wednesday.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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