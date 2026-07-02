Baysox Score Eight Runs in First Four Innings to Bury Rumble Ponies on Wednesday Night

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, capitalized on early run support to take down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by an 8-4 final on Wednesday night.

Chesapeake (3-4, 32-43) scored all eight of their runs in the opening four frames on Wednesday, including three early solo homers. Ethan Anderson homered as the second batter of the contest - his team-leading sixteenth of the season opened the scoring. A few batters later, Thomas Sosa clubbed a no-doubter down the line in right to the Mirabito Stadium parking lot for his seventh home run of the campaign. Chesapeake made it a three-run first inning with a Frederick Bencosme groundout scoring Anderson De Los Santos from third, who doubled earlier in the frame.

Willy Vasquez laced an opposite-field homer to right in the second for his second long ball with the Baysox.

Chesapeake added on two runs in each of the next two innings, including the second RBI of the night from Sosa on a third-inning single. Griff O'Ferrall drove home a run on a sacrifice fly and Aron Estrada singled home a run in the fourth. All eight Baysox runs came against Binghamton right-handed starter Brendan Girdon (L, 1-4).

Wednesday night was another strong start for Baysox right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown. Despite a first-inning solo homer from Binghamton's Nick Lorusso, Watts-Brown retired six of the first seven hitters he faced. He allowed a bases loaded sac fly to Lorusso in the third for his only additional damage. Watts-Brown (W, 1-7) went five and one-third innings with four strikeouts.

Right-hander Ben Vespi provided equally strong work out of the bullpen. Vespi's lone blemish was a seventh inning solo homer by Binghamton's JT Schwartz in two and two-third frames. In the ninth, right-hander Ryan Long allowed an RBI double to Schwartz, but no further damage. Binghamton outhit Chesapeake 13-7 on Wednesday, but Baysox pitching stranded nine Rumble Ponies on base and held Binghamton to going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Binghamton on Thursday night. Left-hander Joseph Dzierwa (2-1, 2.78 ERA) is slated to start for the Baysox against Rumble Ponies right-hander Channing Austin (A+: 2-1, 1.17 ERA). First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is set for 6:07 pm on Thursday.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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