Binghamton's 13 Hits and Late Rally Falls Short to Chesapeake

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-6) go down early and can't muster together a late rally, falling to the Chesapeake Baysox (3-4), 8-4, from Mirabito Stadium.

On a 94-degree night, home runs were at the forefront early on as Chesapeake took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

First baseman Ethan Anderson clubbed a solo home run as the second batter of the game. It was his 16th big fly of the year. Third baseman Anderson De Los Santos followed with a double and got to third on an error from Jose Ramos in center field as he bobbled the initial throw.

Left fielder Fredrick Bencosme followed with an RBI groundout, and one batter later, with nobody on base, Thomas Sosa slammed a solo home run that went 387 feet to make it 3-0 Baysox.

The Rumble Ponies answered in the bottom of the first inning, and just like Chesapeake, it was on the second batter of the inning. Third baseman Nick Lorusso clubbed his team's 14th homer of the year to make it 3-1.

Right-hander Brendan Girton allowed eight runs over 4.0 innings and surrendered one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to put the Baysox in front 6-1.

De Los Santos and Bencosme both walked, and Sosa brought in De Los Santos with an RBI single, and shortstop Griff O'Ferral delivered a sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, the designated hitter Willy Vazquez stroked a lead-off home run to make it 4-1, and extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

The third inning saw Chesapeake score two runs. De Los Santos and Bencosme both walked, and Sosa brought in De Los Santos with an RBI single, and shortstop Griff O'Ferral delivered a sacrifice fly.

The Ponies got one back in the third inning as Lorusso tallied a sacrifice fly. Binghamton had bases loaded with one out and only scored one run.

Baysox right-hander Juron Watts-Brown went 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs and striking out four batters. He came out of the game in the sixth inning as right-hander Ben Vespi struck out two batters to end the frame.

Chesapeake scored two more runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead behind an RBI single from second baseman Aron Estrada and an RBI groundout off the bat of Anderson. Both catcher Adam Retzbach and center fielder Fernando Puguero led off the frame being hit by a pitch.

The Ponies from the third to fifth innings left six total runners on base, until JT Schwartz hammered a lead-off home run in the eighth inning to make it an 8-3 game.

In the eighth inning, Binghamton had first and second with one out after catcher Vincent Perozo and right fielder tallied back-to-back singles. Shortstop Wyatt Young then flew out to center as Perozo tried to tag for third base and was thrown out to end the frame.

Binghamton's bullpen was flawless as right-hander Brian Metoyer replaced Girton, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Right-hander Carlos Guzman followed with two perfect innings and two strikeouts.

Right-hander Zach Peek pitched a perfect top of the ninth inning as Binghamton retired 12 of the final 13 Baysox batters.

Vespi tossed 2.2 innings, allowing one run and surrendering four hits with two strikeouts over 36 pitches.

Chesapeake right-hander Ryan Long got the ball in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed singles to second baseman Nick Roselli, who had a three-hit night, and center fielder Jose Ramos, to set up JT Schwartz with an RBI double to make it 8-4.

With two outs, designated hitter Kevin Parada stepped in, and Long struck him out to end the game.

Binghamton put up 13 hits to the Baysox's seven hits but lost by four runs.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Chesapeake Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Nick Lorusso hit his team-leading 14th homer (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 2 RBI)...JT Schwartz hits his 8th of the year and his 10th multi-hit game (3-for-5, R, HR, RBI)...Nick Rosselli tallies his first multi-hit Double-A game (3-for-4)...Jaylen Palmer (1-for-4, R)...Matt Rudick tallies his second multi-hit game (2-for-4)...Vincent Perozo (1-for-4)...Brian Metoyer (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Carlos Guzman (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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