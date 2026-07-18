Binghamton Shut out by Akron in Series Opener

Published on July 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-13) were blanked by the Akron RubberDucks (5-14) in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium.

Akron got on the board early, taking a 3-0 lead four batters into the game. Catcher Jacob Cozart hammered a three-run home run for his ninth of the year after back-to-back singles to lead off the game from left fielder Nick Mithchell and center fielder Jaison Chourio.

Binghamton right-hander R.J. Gordon (L, 1-6) struck out five batters through the first two innings, which matched a season high. In the fourth inning, Akron got to Gordon again to take a 5-0 lead.

Third baseman Alex Mooney clubbed a two-out two-run home run, scoring designated hitter Ryan Cesarini, who led off the inning with a single.

In the fifth inning, Gordon walked two batters and allowed a single to load the bases before being taken out of the game.

Right-hander Douglas Orellana entered in relief and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Cesarini before striking out second baseman Jose Devers to get out of the jam.

RubberDucks left-hander Josh Hartle (W, 4-4) faced the minimum with six strikeouts through 5.0 scoreless and one-hit innings. He retired 11 straight batters to cap off his outing.

Akron tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 9-0 lead. Chourio highlighted the inning with a two-run double, and shortstop Dean Curley, in his Double-A debut, tallied his first hit, which scored Chourio.

Left-hander Izaak Martinez got the ball for Akron in the seventh. Martinez went perfect with two strikeouts as Akron faced the minimum through six innings.

Binghamton left-hander Felipe De La Cruz tossed a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts, going 2.0 scoreless innings with three punchouts.

Akron gave the ball to right-hander Cam Walty in the bottom of the seventh inning, and catcher Chris Suero led things off with an infield single to tally Binghamton's first hit since the second batter of the game in center fielder Jose Ramos.

Ramos then grounded into a double play on the next pitch, and third baseman Nick Lorusso struck out to end the frame, as Akron continued to face the minimum.

Binghamton surrendered two runs in the eighth inning as left fielder Nick Mitchell chalked up a solo home run for Akron's third homer of the night. Later in the inning, first baseman Nolan Schubart scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-0.

Right-hander Saul Garcia allowed two runs with three walks over one inning pitched.

Walty struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth, all looking, but hit right fielder Matt Rudick with a pitch, which ended Akron's chances of facing the minimum.

Right-hander Zach Peek struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning. Binghamton did not score in the ninth and was shut out for the 11th time this season.

The Rumble Ponies continue a three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Felipe De La Cruz (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Zach Peek (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Chris Suero (1-for-4)...Jose Ramos (1-for-3).







Eastern League Stories from July 17, 2026

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