Erie Outslugs Akron 18-9 Despite Rosario Homer and Thompson Slam

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Bennett Thompson hit a grand slam for his first Double-A hit, but the Erie SeaWolves scored in five different innings to beat the Akron RubberDucks 18-9 on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Down 1-0 entering the third, Erie picked up nine hits in the inning and scored eight times to take an 8-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Braylon Doughty got off to a hot start to his Double-A career tossing two scoreless innings. Erie got to Doughty in the third to close his debut line at 2.1 innings allowing eight runs while striking out two. Alaska Abney, the first of five Akron relievers used in the game, tossed an inning and two thirds scoreless while striking out three.

Duck Tales

Akron scored first on Wednesday. Alfonsin Rosario launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first to put Akron ahead 1-0. After the eight-run top of the third, Akron started to answer back in the bottom of the inning. Tyresse Turner and Jaison Chourio each singled before Rosario walked to load the bases. Thompson followed with a grand slam to left-center to make it 8-5 SeaWolves. Akron was held in check until the fifth when Alex Mooney doubled home two runs to make it 12-7 Erie. The RubberDucks final two runs of the night came in the sixth when Rosario doubled home Nick Mitchell before a wild pitch scored Chourio to make it 13-9 Erie.

Notebook

Rosario's home run was his 14th of the season, which leads the team and is tied second most in the Guardians organization...Thompson's grand slam was his first hit and home run at Double-A...Game Time: 3:03...Attendance: 1,703.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.02 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (3-6, 4.71 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.