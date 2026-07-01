Sea Dogs Complete Five Run Comeback in 7-6 Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (5-3) (40-36) completed a five-run comeback for a 7-6 win against the Altoona Curve (3-5) (34-43) on Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin Arias hit a home run for the second straight game, his team-leading 17th of the season, reaching base four total times during the afternoon. Marvin Alcantara was two-for-two with a pair of walks and also reached base four times. Ahbram Liendo was one-for-two with a walk, scoring twice and driving in a run. With that, he extended his on-base streak to 25 games, and his hit streak to 10 games.

Altoona struck for five runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run from Callan Moss, and a two-RBI single by Matt King.

In the bottom half, the Sea Dogs loaded the bases on walks, and a wild pitch allowed Franklin Arias to score, cutting the deficit to four.

The Sea Dogs continued to put up six more runs unanswered in the second and third innings, scoring three in each. In the second, the Sea Dogs loaded the bases with a Liendo single, an Arias walk, a Miguel Bleis fielder's choice (erasing Arias) and a Nate Baez hit by pitch. Brooks Brannon then smacked a bases-clearing double down the first base line, cutting the lead to 6-4.

Portland took the 7-5 lead in the third inning, powered by an RBI single from Liendo and a two-run home run by Arias.

In the top of the eighth inning, Altoona was able to add one run, cutting the lead to 7-6. In the ninth inning they stranded the tying run on third base, as RHP Patrick Halligan earned his fourth save of the season.

RHP Max Carlson (3-1, 5.21 ERA) earned the win, playing an instrumental role from the second through fifth innings, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with one strikeout. LHP Cy Nielson (1-2, 5.65 ERA) recorded the loss in a bullpen game for the Curve, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched.

Tomorrow night, the Sea Dogs will take the field as the Maine Red Snappers to celebrate 4th of July Week and National Hot Dog Month, presented by Goodr. RHP Gage Ziehl (4-2, 4.12 ERA) will face LHP Dominic Perachi (1-2, 3.42 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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