Sea Dogs Welcome 12 Millionth Fan

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, welcomed the 12 millionth fan in franchise history Tuesday night as the Sea Dogs hosted the Altoona Curve. David Lavoie from Freeport, Maine, was the lucky fan who was attending the game with his family.

Sea Dogs' General Manager Jesse Scaglion and Slugger greeted Lavoie at the turnstile. Lavoie received a Sea Dogs prize package that included a special 12 millionth-fan Sea Dogs jersey and an assortment of items and gift cards from various Sea Dogs partners. Lavoie also threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

Entering Tuesday's game, the Sea Dogs were just 3,826 fans away from the milestone. In 34 openings this season the Sea Dogs welcomed 178,432 fans to Hadlock Field, an average of 5,248 per game including nine sellouts.

The Sea Dogs consistently rank among the league attendance leaders. In 2025, the Sea Dogs ranked third in Double-A baseball and 17th out of the 120 Minor League Baseball teams across the country in attendance. In the team's first season in 1994, the Sea Dogs set a new Eastern League attendance record, with 375,197 fans making their way to Hadlock Field. The tremendous fan support helped Portland, Maine, be named the top Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal in 2024.

"Reaching 12 million fans is a remarkable milestone for our organization and a testament to the incredible support we've received from the Portland community and baseball fans throughout Maine and New England," said Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "Since our inaugural season in 1994, fans have made Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field one of the premier destinations in Minor League Baseball. Through championship seasons, future Red Sox stars, and countless family memories, our fans have been the foundation of our success. We are deeply grateful for their loyalty and look forward to celebrating our 12 millionth fan and continuing to create memorable experiences for generations to come."

The 2026 season is the 33rd season of play for the Sea Dogs.

Sea Dogs tickets remain affordable for families, with ticket prices starting at just $13 for tickets purchased in advance. Tickets are available for all remaining 2026 Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased at the Delta Dental Park ticket office, online at seadogs.com, or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.