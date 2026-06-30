Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset on Wednesday

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for OF Trent Grisham and 3B Ryan McMahon to commence MLB rehab assignments with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, July 1. The Patriots take on the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

The Yankees placed Grisham on the 10-day injured list on June 13, 2026 with a right hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, Grisham was hitting .232/.341/.406 with 40 R, 52 H and 35 RBI in 66 games.

For New York in 2025, Grisham set career-highs with 87 R, 116 H, 34 HR and 74 RBI in 143 games.

Originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round (15 th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Grisham in the trade with the San Diego Padres that brought OF Juan Soto to New York for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, along with former Patriots RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Jhony Brito and RHP Drew Thorpe.

Grisham has an MLB career .219/.322/.400 slash line with 400 R, 580 H, 117 2B, 14 3B, 112 HR, 355 RBI and 56 SB in 832 games played for the Brewers (2019), Padres (2020-2023) and Yankees (2024-current).

The Yankees placed McMahon on the 10-day injured list on June 22, 2026 with a throat infection. McMahon was hitting .210/.269/.360 with 19 R, 39 H and 8 HR and 23 RBI in 69 games this year.

In his first season with the Yankees in 2025, McMahon hit .208/.308/.333 with 20 R, 33 H, 4 HR and 18 RBI in 54 games played.

Originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the second round (42 nd overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired McMahon in a trade with the Colorado Rockies for RHP Josh Grosz and LHP Griffin Herring on July 25, 2025.

McMahon has an MLB career .237/.319/.414 slash line with 488 R, 884 H, 179 2B, 11 3B, 152 HR and 493 RBI in 1,133 games played for Colorado (2017-2025) and the Yankees (2025-Current).

They become the fourth and fifth Yankees this season to rehab with Somerset and 47 th and 48 th different Yankee to join the Patriots for an MLB rehab assignment since becoming the team's Double-A affiliate in 2021.







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