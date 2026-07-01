Senators Fall in Pitchers' Duel with Flying Squirrels 3-2 to Open Series

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators placed the tying run on base with one out in the ninth but stranded the runner at third to end the game, falling to the Flying Squirrels 3-2.

Both starters in the game went at least six.

RHP Josh Randall (L, 3-2) pitched well despite the loss. He faced the minimum through the first three innings.

Then Richmond plated three in the fourth on Charlie Szykowny's two-run homer and Jean Carlos Sio's RBI double to lead 3-0. It is Szykowny's fourth homer against Harrisburg this season.

After a couple of Squirrels hits in the fifth, Randall held the score by retiring the final seven batters he faced. In all, the right hander went seven innings, tying his career high, allowing the three runs on six hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Senators managed just three hits in the loss with the first two coming from Cayden Wallace with a single in the fourth and a double in the sixth.

Harrisburg scored its first run without a hit. In the fifth, Leandro Pineda drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a balk and scored on Kervin Pichardo 's sac fly to center.

Later, in the seventh, Caleb Lomavita homered to the opposite field to lead off the inning and pull the Sens within one run, trailing the Flying Squirrels 3-2. Lomavita hit eight homers in the month of June.

Back on the mound, RHP Max Kranick made his second rehab appearance with the Senators, tossing a scoreless eighth and ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, after Max Romero Jr. drew a one-out walk, pinch-runner Johnathon Thomas stole second and third but was stranded 90 feet away to end the game.

The game took only 2:09.

Harrisburg looks to bounce back tomorrow night in game two of the series. LHP Alex Clemmey (3-5) is slated for the 6:30 p.m. first pitch.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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