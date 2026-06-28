Senators and Baysox Series Finale Postponed Due to Rain

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







BOWIE, Md. - With lingering rain showers in Bowie Sunday afternoon, the series finale between the Senators and Baysox has been postponed. Harrisburg won the series three games to two.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Sens visit Prince George's Stadium again for a series starting August 4. The exact date is to be determined.

Harrisburg returns home for a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) starting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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