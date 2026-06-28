Baysox Sunday Afternoon Series Finale with Senators Postponed Due to Rain

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The scheduled Sunday afternoon series finale between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on a date to be determined, as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Fans with tickets to Sunday afternoon's contest can redeem them at the Prince George's Stadium box office for any available Baysox regular season game tickets of equal or lesser value for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Chesapeake concludes its two-week homestand with a 6-5 record. The Baysox are 2-3 in the opening five games of the Eastern League's second half. Chesapeake will now begin a two-week road trip by traveling to Binghamton, New York, to open a six-game series against the Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday night. First pitch from Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday is set for 6:07 pm ET.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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