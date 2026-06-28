Sea Dogs Drop Yard Goats in Series Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-0, in front of 7,027 fans on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias reached base three times, drove in a run, and scored twice, while Miguel Bleis and Jack Winkler each homered to lead Portland's offense. Sea Dogs starter Blake Wehunt turned in six scoreless innings, striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit as Portland pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout and 13 strikeouts. GJ Hill and Jimmy Obertop accounted for Hartford's two hits. Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney worked five innings and allowed three runs with a walk and six strikeouts. The Yard Goats open a road trip against the New York Yankees affiliate on Tuesday in Somerset, New Jersey.

Portland grabbed an early lead in the first inning when Miguel Bleis launched a solo home run to left-center field off Hartford starter Jack Mahoney, giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 advantage.

The Sea Dogs added another run in the third inning when Franklin Arias crossed the plate on a wild pitch, extending Portland's lead to 2-0.

Portland increased its advantage in the fifth inning when Arias lined an RBI single into center field, scoring Nelly Taylor to make it 3-0.

Wehunt dominated the Yard Goats lineup throughout his outing, retiring the side in order in five of his six innings while striking out eight. Hartford's lone hit against the right-hander came in the third inning when GJ Hill lined a double into right field.

Jimmy Obertop recorded Hartford's second hit with a single in the eighth inning, but the Yard Goats were unable to generate any offensive momentum against the Sea Dogs bullpen.

Portland put the game out of reach in the ninth inning against Hartford reliever Sam Weatherly. Jack Winkler blasted a two-run home run to center field, scoring Johanfran Garcia, before Matt Frazier followed with a solo home run to right-center field to cap the scoring at 6-0.

The Yard Goats begin a six-game road series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

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Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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