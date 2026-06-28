Carr Fans Eight as Patriots Drop Series Finale 5-3 to Fisher Cats

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots dropped the series finale to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Sunday afternoon. After avoiding a series loss in seven straight series, the Patriots have now dropped two series in a row for the first time this season.

With the result, Somerset slipped to 5-7 against the Fisher Cats this season after splitting a six-game set at TD Bank Ballpark to end May. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 27-9 against the Fisher Cats.

The Patriots struck for three runs off three hits in the first inning. It was the first time the Patriots have scored a first inning run since June 19 at Portland and the most first inning runs the Patriots have scored in a game since scoring three runs in the first on June 12 vs. Binghamton. Somerset's 57 first inning runs lead the Eastern League and are tied for second in Double-A at the time of the game's conclusion.

The 5-3 loss marked the 11th time Somerset has played a game decided by two or fewer runs in its last 16 contests, dropping to 18-20 in two-run games this season.

Somerset's offense pummeled four XBH in the game. Since snapping an MiLB-leading 69-game streak with at least one XBH to start the season, the Patriots pounced for 18 XBH in their final five games to end the series with the Fisher Cats.

With Coby Morales' first inning home run, the Patriots have hit homers in nine of their last 12 games, 18 of their last 22 games, 34 of their last 41 games and 58 of 75 games this season. Their 113 home runs this season lead Double-A and trail Somerset's 115 HR in 2023 as the second-most through 75 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 207 HR pace through 75 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied 10 K with only one walk. The Patriots' 10 K were tied for the third-most this season when issuing one or fewer walks.

LHP Kyle Carr (5.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) struck out seven-plus batters for the fifth time in his last six outings. He worked through five-plus innings for the ninth-consecutive start. With 93 pitches thrown, Carr's six straight games with 90-plus pitches is the longest such streak by a Patriot pitcher since 2023. It ties Richard Fitts for the most consecutive outings throwing 90-plus pitches in franchise history.

In two starts against New Hampshire this season, Carr has worked a 2.25 ERA with 18 K to 2 BB in 12.0 IP. Over nine starts since the beginning of May, Carr is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 50.2 IP with 64 K to 16 BB, a 1.20 WHIP and .232 BAA.

RHP Ben Grable (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) extended his scoreless streak to 9.1 IP across his last nine outings. In that span, Grable has posted a 1-0 record, 0.54 WHIP and .069 BAA with 11 K to three walks. Across his last 12 outings, Grable has recorded a 0.69 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, .093 BAA with 17 K to 4 BB in 13.0 IP.

CF Jace Avina (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, R) pounded an RBI double in the top of the first inning to put Somerset on the board. In the third inning, he notched a one-out single to secure his 17th multi-hit game of the season. Since returning off the 7-day IL, Avina has hits in eight of his last 10 games. In that span he's 13-for-39 (.333 AVG) with three XBH, three walks and four multi-hit games. Avina has reached base safely in 37 of his last 40 games, slashing .337/.413/.638 in that span, raising his season-long OPS from .629 to .927.

DH Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, R, SB) smoked his 14th home run of the season on a two-run shot to center field in the first inning. In the sixth, he scorched a one-out double to collect his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season. Morales has notched an extra base hit in four of his last five games after snapping a three-game streak with an extra base hit in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. He's rocked five XBH in that span.

With 71 hits this season, Morales has the third-most hits among Patriots all-time through Somerset's first 75 games to start a season. Across his last 16 games, Morales has slashed .333/.394/.600 with four HR, 13 RBI and eight XBH alongside six multi-hit games. Morales' 14 HR rank second among active Patriots while his 57 RBI lead the Eastern League and are tied for fifth in Double-A at the time of the game's conclusion.

2B Connor McGinnis (1-for-3, 2B) smoked a double in the fifth inning off Jackson Wentworth. With three straight games notching an XBH, McGinnis is up to seven total XBH (two HR, five 2B) during Somerset's 12-game road trip. During the road trip, McGinnis raised his OPS from .547 to .680 across 32 Double-A games this season. Across his last eight games, McGinnis is 8-for-24 (.333) with two walks, six XBH, five RBI and a .389 BABIP.

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