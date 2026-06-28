Hornung, Coffey Propel New Hampshire to Series Win against Somerset

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Big hits from left fielder Jackson Hornung and second baseman Cutter Coffey powered New Hampshire (4-2, 38-35) to Sunday win at Delta Dental Stadium against the Somerset Patriots (2-4, 39-36), 5-3. It is the first series win for the Fisher Cats since May 5-10 at Portland.

New Hampshire starter Jackson Wentworth tossed five innings and allowed three on four hits with five strikeouts. Reliever Yondrei Rojas (W, 2-3) tossed a scoreless win and recorded the win. Fellow relievers Sam Gardner and Bea Philip each tossed a shutout frame in the win, and lefty Javen Coleman (SV, 3) locked down his third save of the season.

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New Hampshire secured their first series win since May 5-10 at Portland. LHP Javen Coleman did not allow a run in his three outings this series against Somerset. RHP Beau Philip has not allowed an earned run in six of his seven outings. INF Cutter Coffey mashed his first home run since June 3.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Fisher Cats quickly put a pair of runners on bases. With runners at first and second, Hornung smashed a two-run double and gave the Cats a 4-3 lead.

New Hampshire added a run in the eighth. With one down, second baseman Coffey (3) clobbered a solo home run which extended the Fisher Cats lead to two.

Somerset scored first in the finale. Left fielder Jackson Castillo ripped a leadoff single. With a runner on first, center fielder Jace Avina cracked an RBI double. Three batters later, designated hitter Coby Morales (14) walloped a two-run blast and made it 3-0.

New Hampshire loaded the bases in the bottom of the second on a trio of singles. With the bases loaded, a Coffey single, coupled with an error, allowed two runs to cross, 3-2.

Following a day off, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats open a six-game series at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:00 PM EDT. Coverage begins at 6:40 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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