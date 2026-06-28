June 28, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT...The Sea Dogs won 5-2 against the Yard Goats (2-3) (41-32) on Saturday night, scoring all five runs on seven hits in the eighth and ninth innings. Franklin Arias and Miguel Bleis hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, as both had multi-hit games and reached base at least three times. Ahbram Liendo also reached three times with a single, a walk, and a fielder's choice, extending his active on-base streak to 23 games.

EYANSON'S OUTING Red Sox top pitching and no. 2 overall prospect, RHP Anthony Eyanson, had another fantastic start last night, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in a season high 5.2 innings pitched. Through seven starts for Portland, Eyanson has allowed six runs, five earned, on 18 hits and 16 walks with with 30 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched.

SEA DOGS VS. YARD GOATS After last night, Portland leads the season series against Hartford 12-11. Of those 23 games, 18 have been decided by three or fewer runs, including nine one-run games, five two-run games and four three-run games.

SUNDAY SUCCESS Portland has done well this season in both series finales and day games. On the road, they are 5-2 in day games, and 4-1 in series finales.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias had his sixth multi-hit game in his last six starts, reaching three times with his 15th home run of the season, a single, and a walk. He has 28 multi-hit games this season (out of 61 total games). In his last five games, Arias is 13-for-25 (.342) with five doubles, a home run and three RBI. His .325 AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH In June, Garcia is batting .397 (31-78) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the most hits in the Eastern League and the best average among players with more than six games (one series) played during the month. Garcia earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo singled, walked and scored last night, reaching base for the 23rd straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .296 (21-for-71) with five doubles, four home runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks, and six steals. That average elevates to .379 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now is tied with Brooks Brannon for the second most RBI on the team (36) behind Arias (40). Across the Eastern League, he has the second most RBI in the month of June (22).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland leads the Eastern league in hits (218), extra base hits (84), doubles (51) and total bases (364). They are top three in the Eastern League in runs (139), AVG (.271), SLG%.(453), and OBP (.351).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 28, 2011 - Alex Hassan and Matt Spring each homered as Portland clobbered the Rock Cats 12-5 in game two of a doubleheader at Hadlock Field. Portland scored six runs in the sixth inning.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (2-4, 4.38 ERA) will make his eleventh start of the season for Portland. Wehunt last pitched June 16th against Somerset, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits, including an unearned grand slam, and three walks with 14 strikeouts. After recording an 8.44 ERA in three April starts, including a stint on the injured list from April 3rd to April 29th, Wehunt recorded a 2.08 ERA in May, giving up four earned runs in 17.1 innings of work. Wehunt was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by Boston out of Kennesaw State. This is his second year playing for Double-A Portland.







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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