Sea Dogs Shut out Hartford 6-0 to Take Series Win
Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-2) (39-35) shutout the Hartford Yard Goats (2-4) (41-33) 6-0 on Sunday afternoon to begin the second half of the season with a 4-2 series win.
RHP Blake Wehunt had an excellent start, holding Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts. He faced one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. Miguel Bleis left the park for his fourth home run in the last three days, doubling his season total entering the series from four to eight. Franklin Arias had his seventh multi-hit game in his last seven starts, and Ahbram Liendo extended both his hit streak (9 games) and his on-base streak (24 games) with a single in the eighth inning.
Bleis hit a solo shot to left field in the first inning, his second first-inning homer of the week. In the third inning, Portland had runners on the corners with two outs, and a wild pitch from RHP Jack Mahoney allowed Arias to score.
Nelly Taylor doubled to lead off the fifth before Arias drove him in with an RBI single, and the Sea Dogs led 3-0.
They doubled their lead in the ninth inning with back-to-back home runs from Jack Winnay and Matt Fraizer. It was Winnay's first homer in Double-A, and Fraizer's first for the Sea Dogs.
RHP Blake Wehunt (3-4, 3.77 ERA) earned the win, dealing six scoreless one-hit innings with eight strikeouts. RHP Jack Mahoney (3-1, 2.29 ERA), shouldered the loss, allowing a season-high three runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.
The Sea Dogs will return to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field to face the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, June 30th. The Sea Dogs are expecting their 12 millionth fan to scan their ticket on Tuesday and it could be you! The lucky winner will receive a special 12 millionth Fan Sea Dogs jersey, 2027 Ballpark Pass, and an assortment of items and gift cards provided by various Sea Dogs' partners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.
Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026
- Meyers Delivers Walk-Off for SeaWolves on Mega Blast Night - Erie SeaWolves
- Harber's Clutch Hit Lifts Squirrels over 'Ducks - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Suero Scores Career-High Four Runs, But Binghamton's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 10-Inning Loss to Erie - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Escobar's Go-Ahead Home Run Leads Reading To Fourth Straight Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Hornung, Coffey Propel New Hampshire to Series Win against Somerset - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Carr Fans Eight as Patriots Drop Series Finale 5-3 to Fisher Cats - Somerset Patriots
- Curve Drop Series to Reading on Sunday Afternoon - Altoona Curve
- Sea Dogs Shut out Hartford 6-0 to Take Series Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Drop Yard Goats in Series Finale - Hartford Yard Goats
- Baysox Sunday Afternoon Series Finale with Senators Postponed Due to Rain - Chesapeake Baysox
- Senators and Baysox Series Finale Postponed Due to Rain - Harrisburg Senators
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 28 at Chesapeake - Harrisburg Senators
- June 28, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.