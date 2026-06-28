Sea Dogs Shut out Hartford 6-0 to Take Series Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-2) (39-35) shutout the Hartford Yard Goats (2-4) (41-33) 6-0 on Sunday afternoon to begin the second half of the season with a 4-2 series win.

RHP Blake Wehunt had an excellent start, holding Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts. He faced one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. Miguel Bleis left the park for his fourth home run in the last three days, doubling his season total entering the series from four to eight. Franklin Arias had his seventh multi-hit game in his last seven starts, and Ahbram Liendo extended both his hit streak (9 games) and his on-base streak (24 games) with a single in the eighth inning.

Bleis hit a solo shot to left field in the first inning, his second first-inning homer of the week. In the third inning, Portland had runners on the corners with two outs, and a wild pitch from RHP Jack Mahoney allowed Arias to score.

Nelly Taylor doubled to lead off the fifth before Arias drove him in with an RBI single, and the Sea Dogs led 3-0.

They doubled their lead in the ninth inning with back-to-back home runs from Jack Winnay and Matt Fraizer. It was Winnay's first homer in Double-A, and Fraizer's first for the Sea Dogs.

RHP Blake Wehunt (3-4, 3.77 ERA) earned the win, dealing six scoreless one-hit innings with eight strikeouts. RHP Jack Mahoney (3-1, 2.29 ERA), shouldered the loss, allowing a season-high three runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs will return to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field to face the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, June 30th. The Sea Dogs are expecting their 12 millionth fan to scan their ticket on Tuesday and it could be you! The lucky winner will receive a special 12 millionth Fan Sea Dogs jersey, 2027 Ballpark Pass, and an assortment of items and gift cards provided by various Sea Dogs' partners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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