Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 28 at Chesapeake

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (37-37, 3-2) @ Chesapeake Baysox (31-42, 2-3)

Game #75, Second-Half Game #6

Sunday, June 28, 1:05 p.m. ¡ñ Prince George's Stadium

RH Josh Randall (3-1) vs LH Luis DeLeón (2-5)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Chesapeake Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) play the final game of their six-game series this week at Prince George's Stadium. This is their first series of the season. The two will meet again in Bowie for a six-game series starting August 4 and again in Harrisburg for a six-game series starting August 25.

LAST GAME: The Baysox held the Senators hitless into the seventh and cruised to a 4-1 win to snap the Sens' three-game winning streak Saturday night. LHP Sebastian Gongora (W, 6-3) allowed only one baserunner in his five-inning start, issuing a two-out walk to INF Cortland Lawson in the third. Later, trailing 4-0 with one out in the seventh, INF Cayden Wallace hit a solo home run to left-centerfield, his 18th homer of the season. Lawson and Wallace were the only Harrisburg batters to reach base in the game. Meanwhile, MLB-rehabbing RHP Max Kranick started the game on the mound against Chesapeake and stranded a man at third for a scoreless inning of work. RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 4-6) followed for the next five innings, allowing two runs in each the fourth and sixth innings. He struck out six. RHP Seth Shuman, in his 2026 Sens debut, and RHP Aaron Shortridge pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth.

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Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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