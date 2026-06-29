Suero Scores Career-High Four Runs, But Binghamton's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 10-Inning Loss to Erie

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Erie, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-5) drop the series finale in 10 innings as the Erie SeaWolves (5-1) walk it off for a 6-5 win, from UPMC Park.

SeaWolves right fielder Chris Meyers capped off a special series with a 10th-inning walk-off single. Meyers drove in shortstop Peyton Graham and drove in five runs in the game.

In the top of the tenth inning, Binghamton left fielder Matt Rudick slapped a single to right field with the go-ahead run in first baseman JT Schwartz rounding third, but it was Meyers who threw him out at home plate to keep the game tied.

The Ponies sent things to extras with a two-run ninth inning.

Right-hander Tyler Owens came in for the ninth inning and surrendered a single to shortstop Kevin Villavicencio and a walk to catcher Chris Suero to send center fielder Jose Ramos to the plate with one out. Ramos delivered a soft single to right field to score Villavicencio and make it 5-4.

Then third baseman Nick Lorusso followed with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 5-5. Lorusso had a three-RBI game with two hits.

Binghamton is now 6-3 in extra-inning games as Erie chalked up just their second walk-off win of the year.

The Rumble Ponies struck first in the series finale, going on top 1-0 in the first inning.

Suero led off the game with a double, and with one out, third baseman Nick Lorusso delivered an RBI single.

In the third inning, Suero walked, and then Lorusso tallied an RBI double to score Suero to put Binghamton on top 2-0.

Lorusso tallied four RBI in the series, going 6-for-20, 3 2B, 2 HR, and 5 RBI, and is second on the team with 38 RBIs on the year.

Suero scored four times, which shatters his career high of three runs, set on April 10 against Somerset.

Right-hander Byrce Conley made his second start of the week for Binghamton and went scoreless with four strikeouts over the first 3.0 innings until Erie tied the game 2-2 in the fourth inning.

Meyers continued his dominant series against Binghamton, blasting a two-run home run.

In the fifth inning, Meyers delivered with two outs, scoring two on a double and giving Erie a 4-2 advantage. Meyers had an 11-hit series, with 10 RBIs, and 5 2B.

Conley got through 6.0 innings, but in the sixth, with two outs and nobody on, E.J. Exposito blasted a solo home run to make it 5-2 SeaWolves. Exposito hit two homers in the series off of Conley.

Right-hander Yosber Sanchez went 1.1 innings scoreless for Erie, followed by a scoreless frame from left-hander Johan Simon.

In the seventh inning, right-hander Wandisson Charles took the mound for Erie and surrendered a lead-off double that went past Exposito at third base. Suero stole third and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Suero had a two-hit game with two doubles and scored three runs. He also tallied his team's leading 20th stolen base.

Center fielder Jose Ramos walked, but with first baseman JT Schwartz in the box as the tying run, Ramos was caught stealing, and Schwartz later struck out to end the threat.

Right-hander Douglas Orellana came in relief for Binghamton in the seventh and hit the lead-off man in center fielder Seth Stephanson, but he then retired the next three batters with two strikeouts.

Charles struck out five consecutive batters from the seventh to the eighth inning to silence Binghamton.

Binghamton Right-hander Zach Peek (2-1) left a runner in scoring position in the ninth inning, but surrendered the walk-off in the 10th and got the loss.

Right-hander Eric Silva (1-2) held Binghamton scoreless in the 10th inning and got the win.

The Rumble Ponies begin a six-game series with the Chesapeake Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Chris Suero sets a career high four runs scored (2-for-3, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 BB, SB)...Nick Lorusso records his 14th multi-hit game, which leads the team and drives in three (2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB)...Wyatt Young extended his hit streak to seven games (1-for-5)...Kevin Villavicencio (1-for-4)...Jose Ramos has seven hits in the series (1-for-4, RBI, BB)...Douglas Orellana (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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