Meyers Delivers Walk-Off for SeaWolves on Mega Blast Night

Published on June 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - Chris Meyers drove in five runs, including a tenth inning walk-off single as the Erie SeaWolves (5-1, 41-33) wrapped up the series with a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-5, 26-47) on Sunday night at UPMC Park.

When Meyers stepped to the plate in the bottom of the tenth inning with Peyton Graham 90 feet away from scoring the winning run, it had already been a big night for the left-handed hitter. He clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth and a two-run double in the fifth. But Meyers saved his best for last. He lined a fastball to right field that just snuck through a drawn-in infield, delivering Erie's second walk-off win of the season and keep Erie atop the Southwest Division through the first week of the second half.

The SeaWolves turned to Lael Lockhart for Sunday's start. The left-hander turned in three scoreless innings of relief during Tuesday's piggyback game and made his first start at home for Erie since April 30. Lockhart allowed runs in the first and third innings but held Binghamton to two runs on three hits in 3.2 innings.

Right-hander Yosber Sanchez was the first call out of the Erie bullpen. Sanchez finished the fourth in relief of Lockhart, then tossed a hitless frame in the fifth with a strikeout.

Johan Simon followed with his fourth consecutive outing without allowing an earned run, fanning two batters in the sixth.

After Meyers helped the Erie retake the lead in the fifth, EJ Exposito blasted a solo home run onto the roof of the Erie Insurance Arena to extend the advantage to 5-2 in the sixth.

A Rumble Ponies leadoff double in the seventh came around to score against Wandisson Charles, but the right-handed reliever responded by striking out the final five batters he faced. In the ninth, Binghamton mustered two more runs against reliever Tyler Owens to tie the game and send it to extra innings tied at five.

Eric Silva kept the extra-innings runner from scoring in the tenth, striking out two while Chris Meyers delivered a run-saving outfield assist. Meyers preserved the tie in the top half of the inning and then won it in the bottom half with his walk-off single.

Erie moves to 5-1 in the second half and 41-33 on the season. The SeaWolves are back in action on Tuesday at 6:35 PM against the Akron RubberDucks. It's the second series between the squads this season and Erie's first trip to Akron.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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