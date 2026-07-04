SeaWolves Strike Early to Take Rain-Shortened Game in Akron
Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
AKRON, OH - The Erie SeaWolves (9-1, 45-33) stayed hot on Friday night with a 6-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks (1-9, 36-42) in a rain-shortened contest in Akron.
Erie's offense wasted no time getting started with a two-run first inning as the first four batters reached against Akron starter Caden Favors. Garrett Pennington delivered the big blow in the inning, a two-run double off the right-field wall.
EJ Exposito launched his third home run of the week to extend the SeaWolves' lead in the fourth. Viandel Pena and Peyton Graham each picked up doubles in the frame as Erie plated three to take a 5-0 lead.
Andrew Jenkins added a solo home run in the fifth inning to push the SeaWolves' lead to six runs.
Andrew Sears continued his strong return from the injured list. The Tigers' top pitching prospect worked 4.1 innings of one-run ball in his fourth start with Erie in 2026 and struck out four. Yosber Sanchez entered in the fifth inning and induced an inning-ending double play to hold the RubberDucks to a single run.
With one out in the top of the sixth inning, storms moved into the Akron area and halted play for the night. Since the game had advanced past the fifth inning, it was ruled official.
Lael Lockhart starts for the SeaWolves on Saturday night opposite Akron's Dylan DeLucia. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.
Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
-Erie SeaWolves-
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