Six-Run Sixth Lifts SeaWolves to Sixth Straight Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves (8-1, 44-33) erased a four-run deficit with a six-run sixth inning to earn a 12-10 win against the Akron RubberDucks (1-8, 36-41) on Thursday night in Akron.

The Erie offense picked up where it left off from Wednesday's 18-run performance by plating a pair of runs on four hits in the first inning, highlighted by Peyton Graham 's triple and Garrett Pennington 's RBI double.

The RubberDucks answered in the bottom of the first as Jose Devers and Alfonsin Rosario each came around to score against SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa.

For the second straight night, the SeaWolves broke out in the third inning as Erie sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs to chase Akron starter Josh Hartle. Pennington, Andrew Jenkins, Max Burt and Viandel Peña all recorded hits in the inning. The two-run single from Peña was his first hit with the SeaWolves after signing with the Tigers organization before yesterday's game.

Serwa sat down five in a row after the first inning before Akron's offense exploded with two outs in the third. Five consecutive RubberDucks reached, capped by a go-ahead two-run homer from Tyrese Turner that put Akron in front for the first time.

Akron added two runs in the fourth inning against SeaWolves reliever Dariel Fregio and scraped across another in the fifth to extend its lead to four runs after five.

Sean Matson retired the first eight he faced out of the Akron bullpen, but the SeaWolves got to the right-hander in the sixth. Erie plated six runs in the inning, including five against Matson, and jumped back in front on a three-run blast from EJ Exposito against Jay Driver.

The SeaWolves' bullpen settled the game down over the final three innings. Tyler Owens faced the minimum in his two innings of work before turning the game over to Wandisson Charles in the ninth. The right-hander worked around a two-out double to earn his second save of the season.

Andrew Sears is back on the mound for Erie on Friday night as the SeaWolves look to clinch another series victory. Akron counters with a left-hander of their own as Caden Favors takes the ball. First pitch is set for 7:17 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.