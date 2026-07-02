July 2, 2026 Maine Red Snappers Game Notes

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs completed a five-run comeback for a 7-6 win against the Curve on Wednesday. Franklin Arias hit a home run for the second straight game, his team-leading 17th of the season, reaching base four total times. Marvin Alcantara was two-for-two with a pair of walks and also reached base four times. Altoona put up five runs in the first inning, but Portland responded with seven straight, taking the lead in the third inning. After scoring one run in the eighth, the Curve had the tying run on third base in the ninth inning before RHP Patrick Halligan closed out his fourth save of the season. RHP Max Carlson earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Blake Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for his excellent start in Sunday's shutout win. He held Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, facing one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. He is the fourth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor this season, joining John Holobetz (April 13th-19th), Patrick Halligan (May 11th-17th), and Anthony Eyanson (May 18th-24th).

THE MAINE RED SNAPPERS The Sea Dogs take the field as the Maine Red Snappers tonight, paying homage to Maine's iconic red hot dog. Known for their bright red color and snap from the natural casing, Maine's red snapper hot dogs are traditionally served in a split-top New England style hot dog bun. The red hot dogs have been the go-to hot dog for many Mainers for over 100 years.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in nine of his last ten games with seven multi-hit games in that span. Last night, he hit his 17th home run of the season, his fifth against Altoona this year, and second of the series. In his last ten games, Arias is 19-for-40 (.475) with five doubles, four home runs and nine RBI. His .328 overall AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH In June, Garcia batted .372 (32-86) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the most hits in the Eastern League (32) and the best average among players with more than six games (one series) played during the month. Garcia earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo was one-for-two with a walk yesterday, scoring twice and driving in a run. With that, he extended his on-base streak to 25 games, and his hit streak to 10 games. During that span, Liendo is batting .295 (23-for-78) with five doubles, four home runs, 24 RBI, 11 walks, and seven steals. That average elevates to .375 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team with 37.

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland led the Eastern league in hits (235), extra base hits (94), doubles (54) and total bases (405). They were top three in the Eastern League in runs (153), home runs (36) AVG (.269) and SLG%.(464).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 2, 2006 - Brandon Moss delivered a bases loaded, RBI single in the bottom of the 14th, giving the Sea Dogs a 14-13 victory over the Thunder in 14 innings.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (4-2, 4.12 ERA) is set for his team-leading thirteenth start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in nine of his 12 starts this season, including his last six in a row. In his last outing against Hartford on June 25, Ziehl did not allow a run on two hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.