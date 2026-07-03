Cebert Tosses First Career Double-A Quality Start as Patriots Fall 8-6 in Extras

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots dropped their first game of the series against the Hartford Yard Goats 8-6 in 10 innings at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Thursday evening.

The loss marked the 13th time Somerset has played a game decided by two or fewer runs in its last 18 contests.

Somerset's offense produced 10 hits for the third consecutive game. It is the first time the Patriots have mustered double-digit hits in three straight games since May 23 - May 26 this season.

With Miguel Palma's three-run homer in the sixth inning, the Patriots have hit homers in three straight, 12 of their last 15 games, 21 of their last 25 games, 37 of their last 44 games and 61 of 78 games this season. Their 119 home runs this season lead Double-A.

Somerset's 210 HR pace through 78 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by the Patriots in 2022 with 205 home runs.

Somerset pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, marking the second consecutive game the Patriots have struck out double-digit batters and the third time in the last four games.

Somerset's 820 punchouts lead Double-A and rank seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

RHP Jack Cebert (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K) picked up his first career Double-A quality start, working through six innings for the first time at Double-A. Cebert's quality start marked Somerset's 13th this season, which ranks fourth in the Eastern League. It was the first quality start by a Patriot since Cade Smith's in the series opener on June 30 vs. Hartford.

Across his last two outings, Cebert has totaled a 3.09 ERA, 0-1 record, 1.03 WHIP, .205 BAA with 12 K to 3 BB in 11.2 IP. Dating back to his time with High-A Hudson Valley, Cebert has struck out at least four batters in 12 of 13 appearances and six batters in 10 outings this season.

RF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4, BB) registered extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to 10 games. Castillo's current five-game hit streak and 10-game on-base streak lead all active Patriots. During Castillo's hit streak, he's 8-for-19 (.421 AVG), with HR, 3 RBI, 3 XBH and two multi-hit games. During Castillo's on-base streak, he's batting .378/.442/.622 with 2 HR, 7 RBI and 5 XBH.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-4, BB, R) extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to eight games with a single in the sixth inning. During Morales' eight-game on-base streak, he's 12-for-28 (.429 AVG) with a .500 OBP, 2 HR, 5 RBI and 8 XBH. In that span, he's raised his season-long OPS from .834 to .877.

With 76 hits this season, Morales has the third-most hits among Patriots all-time through Somerset's first 78 games to start a season. Across his last 19 games, Morales has slashed .347/.405/.625 with four HR, 13 RBI and 11 XBH alongside seven multi-hit games.

DH Miguel Palma (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) crushed his fifth long ball of the season on a three-run homer in the sixth inning. The homer signaled Palma's fourth go-ahead home run this season, which ranks second among active Patriots. Palma's multi-hit game was his third of the season and first since May 20 at Chesapeake.

C Manny Palencia (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) notched his second three-hit game this season and first since May 23 at Chesapeake. Palencia smashed his second double of the season in the fifth inning, scoring Palma from first base for Somerset's opening run of the game. Across his last six games, Palencia is 6-for-18 (.333) with one XBH, RBI and multi-hit game.

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Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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