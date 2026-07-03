Cats Club Three Homers, Cannot Overcome Early Deficit at Reading

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Despite three home runs on Thursday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-4, 39-37) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils (6-3, 36-42) at FirstEnergy Stadium, 10-4. First baseman Jorge Burgos, centerfielder Hedbert Perez, and shortstop Nick Goodwin all went yard in the loss.

New Hampshire starter Austin Cates (L, 1-3) struck out four but was tagged for six earned runs on seven hits in four innings. Reliever Aaron Munson gave up a pair of runs in two innings. Fellow reliever Yondrei Rojas pitched the seventh inning and allowed a two-run home run. Right-hander Caleb Freeman twirled a scoreless eighth.

Reading starter Kyle Brnovich held the Fisher Cats to one run in four innings, before allowing three runs to cross in the fifth on two home runs. Relief pitcher Estibenzon Jimenez (W, 3-0) notched the win behind 1-1/3 innings of shutout ball.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

INF Nick Goodwin reached base four times for the second straight night and has four extra-base hits this week. RHP Caleb Freeman has not allowed a run in his last four outings. New Hampshire has homered eight times through the first three games and have hit multiple in each matchup.

Reading took an early 4-0 lead on Thursday. After the first run of the game crossed on a force out in the second, left fielder Riley Tirotta (1) mashed a three-run homer in the third which gave the R-Phils a commanding lead.

New Hampshire answered in the top of the fifth. Goodwin laced a leadoff double. Two batters later, Burgos (4) crushed a two-run homer. The next batter, Perez, slugged a solo shot and made it 4-3.

The Fightin Phils blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Newcomer Raider Tello clobbered a grand slam and extended the Reading lead to five. Catcher Kehden Hettiger added two runs on a home run in the seventh. Despite the deficit, the Cats scored in the ninth on a solo home run from Goodwin (9), but they ultimately fell, 10-4.

New Hampshire and Reading continue the series on Friday, July 3 with a 7:00 PM first pitch. Righty Danny Thompson Jr. (0-0, 0.64 ERA) will start for the Cats and right-hander Braydon Tucker (6-4, 2.40 ERA) will counter for the R-Phils. Coverage begins at 6:40 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.