Perozo's Eighth-Inning Go-Ahead Three-Run Homer Spoiled as Binghamton Falls to Chesapeake

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-7) took a two-run lead heading into the ninth, but Chesapeake Baysox (4-4) scored six ninth-inning runs to win the game 8-4 at Mirabito Stadium.

Chesapeake right-hander Richard Guasch (1-0) took the ball in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading 2-0. He surrendered a two-out base runner to designated hitter Chris Suero as Baysox shortstop Griff O'Ferral committed a throwing error.

Guasch struck out first baseman Nick Lorusso, but Baysox catcher Ethan Anderson didn't glove it correctly, and Lorusso reached as Suero advanced on a throwing error from Anderson.

Catcher Kevin Parada then came to the plate and delivered an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game. Left fielder Vincent Perozo followed with a three-run go-ahead home run that went 370 feet to right field to put the Ponies on top 4-2. It was Perozo's seventh Double-A home run.

Binghamton entered that inning with two hits, but flipped the script to take the lead.

In the ninth inning, right-hander Douglas Orellana (6-2) looked for his third save of the year, but Chesapeake teed off to take a 7-4 lead off of Orellana and score six runs in the ninth.

The Baysox loaded the bases and set up designated hitter Aron Estrada, who delivered a go-ahead grand slam. One batter later, Ethan Anderson smashed his 17th homer of the year, a solo shot that went 431 feet.

Orellana did not record an out as right-hander Saul Garcia came in relief. With two outs in the ninth, left fielder Doug Hodo ripped an RBI double, scoring second baseman Fredrick Bencosme, who had a four-hit night.

Chesapeake led 8-4 entering the bottom of the ninth inning as left-hander Micah Ashman put Binghamton down to win the game.

Binghamton right-hander Channing Austin made his second Double-A start tonight, going 2.2 innings and allowing just one run while striking out three and not walking a batter. Austin threw 37 pitches last Friday and 43 tonight.

Chesapeake struck first in the first inning as designated hitter Aaron Estrada roped a double on the first pitch of the game. Two batters later, first baseman Anderson De Los Santos tallied a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Left-hander Joseph Dzierwa dazzled for Chesapeake, going 4.2 scoreless innings and just two hits while striking out seven batters.

In the third inning, Binghamton had two on base for the catcher, but Kevin Parada struck out to end the frame. Dzierwa retired 9 of his last 11 batters with two walks.

For Binghamton, right-hander Garrett Stratton closed out the third inning, replacing Austin. Then Mets right-hander Dedniel Núñez, on a rehab assignment, tossed an inning scoreless with a strikeout.

Left-hander Max Green relieved Núñez, going scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings. In the seventh frame, Chesapeake took a 2-0 lead.

Right fielder Ferando Peguero reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base. Then Peguero reached third on a wild pitch and scored as Parada could not locate the baseball at the backstop.

Baysox right-hander Alex Pham retired all seven batters he faced with three strikeouts through seven innings, going 2.1 total innings scoreless.

Green struck out seven of his final 10 batters that came to the plate from the sixth to eighth inning, striking out the side in the eighth. The seven strikeouts are a career high for Green.

The Ponies trail in the series 2-1 and have allowed 16 runs over the last two games.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Chesapeake Baysox (Double-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Vincent Perozo clubbed his 7th Double-A homer (1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI)...Kevin Parada tallied his 3rd multi-hit game (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI)...Nick Lucky has 10 hits over his first 11 games (1-for-4, SB)...Max Green sets a career high with seven strikeouts (4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO)...Dedniel Núñez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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