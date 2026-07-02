Mets RHP Dedniel Núñez to Have MLB Rehab Assignment Transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Thursday

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets right-handed relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez is expected to have his major league rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Thursday night.

Núñez began his rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on June 25. He made two appearances and one start with St. Lucie (at Fort Myers on June 25 and June 28) and combined to go 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA. He combined to record three strikeouts in 1.2 innings, while allowing three runs (one earned run) on four hits.

Núñez underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career on July 14, 2025. In 2026, he was placed on the Mets' 60-day injured list on February 15. The right-hander underwent the first Tommy John surgery of his career in 2021.

The 30-year-old has pitched for parts of two seasons (2024-25) in the major leagues for the Mets. In his big-league career, Núñez has made 35 relief appearances and holds a 2-0 record with a 2.82 ERA, .185 BAA, and a 0.99 WHIP. He has recorded one save, 12 holds, and 59 strikeouts across 44.2 innings pitched in his career. He made his MLB debut on April 9, 2024, in Atlanta.

In 2024, Núñez made 25 relief appearances for the Mets and went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA, .189 BAA, 0.91 WHIP, nine holds, one save, and 48 strikeouts in 35.0 innings. In 2025, he made 10 relief appearances and went 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA, .171 BAA, 1.24 WHIP, three holds, and 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings, before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in July.

Núñez originally signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent on October 21, 2016, out of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. He was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2020 MLB Rule 5 Draft, but suffered a torn UCL and missed the 2021 season with his first Tommy John surgery. The Giants returned him to the Mets on November 19, 2021.

In his path to the major leagues, Núñez spent parts of two seasons with Double-A Binghamton (2022-23) and combined to go 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and four saves in 34 relief appearances. He recorded 65 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. In 11 appearances with Double-A Binghamton in 2023, Núñez went 1-0 with a 2.65 ERA and a 22-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17.0 innings, before being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on August 1, 2023.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' game against the Chesapeake Baysox (the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday begins at 6:07 p.m. and will air on MiLB.TV, WNBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 5:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

Mets RHP Dedniel Núñez to Have MLB Rehab Assignment Transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Thursday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

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