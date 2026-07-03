Baysox Stun Rumble Ponies with Six-Run Ninth Inning in Thursday Night Comeback Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, rallied for six runs in the top of the ninth inning to win their second-straight game over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by an 8-4 final.

After conceding a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Chesapeake (4-4, 33-43) entered the top of the ninth trailing for the first time all night. The Baysox proceeded to score six runs in the inning, including a go-ahead grand slam from Aron Estrada, as part of the first four-hit performance of his professional career. Tavian Josenberger led off the frame with a walk, before Willy Vasquez singled through the left side of the infield. Fernando Peguero followed up with a perfectly placed bunt base hit down the third base side to load the bases with no one out for Estrada. The Orioles No. 7 prospect walloped Chesapeake's second grand slam of the season and his fourteenth long ball of the campaign into the right-center field bullpen to give the Baysox a 6-4 lead.

On the next pitch, Ethan Anderson pulverized a 431-foot blast to right-center field for a solo shot, extending the lead to 7-4. It was Anderson's team-leading seventeenth home run of the season. Thursday night marked the second time this season and Anderson's pro career that he homered in back-to-back games. Anderson's 17 long balls are second-most among Orioles minor leaguers and fifth-most in the Eastern League. Binghamton right-hander Douglas Orellana (L, 6-2) allowed the first five runs of the frame to score without recording an out for the Rumble Ponies.

Frederick Bencosme and Doug Hodo both doubled later in the frame, with the latter's two-bagger bringing home the sixth and final run of the inning.

Estrada set the tone from the get-go on Thursday. He doubled off the wall to the right of dead-center field on the game's first pitch and later scored on an Anderson De Los Santos sacrifice fly to open the scoring. Estrada also singled in the third and fifth frames to tally the four-hit night.

The 1-0 scoreline was held until the seventh inning. Left-handed starter Joseph Dzierwa was stellar again for Chesapeake. The southpaw struck out seven, allowing just two hits and two walks through four and two-third innings. Thursday was Dzierwa's second scoreless outing at Double-A and his fourth time fanning at least seven hitters in eight Baysox appearances. Dzierwa's 103 strikeouts across all levels this season are second-most in Minor League Baseball.

The Baysox grabbed a second run in the seventh. Peguero reached first base on a fielder's choice, stole second base, and then scored from second on a wild pitch that could not be located in a timely manner by Binghamton catcher Kevin Parada.

After Baysox right-hander Alex Pham retired all seven hitters he faced, Chesapeake took its 2-0 lead into the eighth, where Binghamton would score four runs - all with two outs. A throwing error, followed by a wild pitch on a strikeout put two runners on with two outs. In his Baysox debut, right-hander Richard Guasch (W, 1-0) would then allow consecutive two-out hits. A Kevin Parada RBI single put Binghamton on the board, before a three-run homer from Vincent Perozo put the Rumble Ponies on top, 4-2.

However, the lead would not last after Estrada and Chesapeake's ninth-inning heroics. Estrada has hit .311 since the start of May with 57 hits - tied for third-most in the Eastern League. His 43 RBI are now third-most among Baltimore farmhands.

Left-hander Micah Ashman would retire the Rumble Ponies in order in the bottom of the ninth, lowering his season ERA to 1.50 (5 ER in 30 IP) at Double-A this season.

Chesapeake continues the six-game series in Binghamton on Friday night. Right-hander Evan Yates (4-4, 5.37 ERA) is slated to start for the Baysox against Rumble Ponies right-hander R.J. Gordon (0-5, 7.81 ERA). First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is set for 7:00 pm on Friday.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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