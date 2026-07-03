Gourson's Big Day Leads 10-3 Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - Duce Gourson played one of his best games in a Curve uniform on Thursday night, picking up three hits (including a Grand Slam), a walk and stole three bases in 10-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.

For the first time this season, Altoona got a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning. Keiner Delgado slammed the third pitch of the game from Sea Dogs righty Gage Ziehl into the bullpen in right-center field to take a 1-0 lead for the Curve.

Lefty Dominic Perachi made his second start for the Curve since his return from the injured list. Perachi lasted 3.2 innings and left after surrendering a solo homer to Jack Winnay in the fourth. Perachi allowed five hits, walked just one and struck out two on 61 pitches, 36 strikes.

After Altoona struggled to solve the Sea Dogs starter, the Curve broke out for six runs in the top of the sixth inning. Titus Dumitru knocked his team-leading 12th homer of the season to greet the new lefty reliever, Dalton Rogers, and after the Curve loaded the bases on a double, walk and a hit batsman. Keiner Delgado worked a bases loaded walk to take a 3-2 lead and then Duce Gourson hit Altoona's fourth Grand Slam of the season to take a 7-2 lead.

Josh Loeschorn earned the win for the Curve with 2.2 innings of one-run relief after Perachi. Landon Tomkins followed with 2.2 scoreless innings in relief to close out the contest.

The Curve added three late runs in the ninth inning to put the game away. After Gourson drew his 53rd walk of the season, he stole second base to get into scoring position. He then stole third and scored on the same pitch that went to the backstop. With the two stolen bases, Gourson is now fourth in the Eastern League with 26 on the season. Jesus Castillo later knocked an RBI-double and Callan Moss an RBI-single to round out the offense.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Friday at 6:20 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound with Portland starting RHP John Holobetz.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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