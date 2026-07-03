Isaac Lyon Tosses Seven Strong Innings, Sens Offense Rolls to 8-4 Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators jumped out in front of the Flying Squirrels with two runs in the first and led the whole game en route to an 8-4 win. RHP Isaac Lyon (W, 2-3) went a career-high seven innings, holding Richmond to just one run.

Lyon scattered seven hits, walked none and struck out four.

Harrisburg scored first for the second straight night. Cortland Lawson hit a two-out, two-RBI single in the first, scoring Devin Fitz-Gerald and Cayden Wallace to take a 2-0 lead.

Richmond got its first run on Parks Harber's sac fly in the third to score Diego Velasquez, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Then the Sens rolled for two runs in each the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to stretch out the lead.

In the fifth, with men on first and third, the Squirrels' Cesar Perdomo tried to pick off Fitz-Gerald at first but threw the ball away. Sam Petersen came in to score. Caleb Lomavita then singled to drive in Fitz-Gerald, pushing the lead to 4-1.

In the next frame, after Kervin Pichardo doubled, TJ White hit his first Double-A homer. The two-run shot to the opposite field just cleared the fence in the leftfield corner, and Harrisburg led 6-1.

Onto the seventh, Wallace and Lomavita singled to lead off the inning. Then Ethan Petry doubled both men home to lead 8-1.

The Senators scored their eight runs on 12 hits and five walks.

With Lyon out of the game, the Flying Squirrels got to RHP Thomas Schultz in the eighth. Jean Carlos Sio hit a three-run homer to rightfield to bring the Sens' lead to 8-4. It is Sio's fourth homer against Harrisburg this season.

RHP Sandy Gaston closed the win with a scoreless ninth. He retired the side in order, striking out the last two hitters.

The Senators try to make it three straight with game four coming Friday night at 7:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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