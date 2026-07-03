SeaWolves Six Run Sixth Sinks Akron in 12-10 Loss

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Alfonsin Rosario picked up three hits including a home run, but the Erie SeaWolves scored six in the sixth to rally back and defeat the Akron RubberDucks 12-10 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Erie opened the sixth inning with four straight hits including a two-run single by Peyton Graham to make it 10-9 Akron. Later in the inning, EJ Exposito lined a three-run home run to the ribbon board in left to make it 12-10 Erie.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle worked two and a third innings allowing six runs while striking two in his start on Thursday. Sean Matson started out of the pen red hot retiring the first eight men he faced. Erie got to Matson in the sixth to finish his line at three and a third innings allowing five runs (three earned) while striking out three. Jay Driver allowed a run over two and third innings. Matt Jachec struck out one over a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Erie's first inning runs with two of his own in the bottom half. Jose Devers and Rosario each singled before Bennett Thompson lined a two-run single to left to tie the game 2-2. After Erie scored four in the third, Akron broke the bats out in a big way in the bottom of the inning. Rosario launched a two-out solo home run to left. Jacob Cozart and Thompson each singled before Wuilfredo Antunez brought both home with a double to center. Tyresse Turner capped the big inning with a two-run home run to make it 7-6 RubberDucks. Akron added two more in the fourth inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Rosario and Cozart. The RubberDucks final run of the night came when Christian Knapczyk scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-6 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Rosario homered for the second day in a row to give him 15 on the season and nine homers since the start of June...Turner's home run was his first of the season and came in his second game off the injured list...Thompson has three hits and six RBI in his first two Double-A games...Game Time: 2:59...Attendance: 2,517.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, July 3 at 7:17 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (2-5, 5.64 ERA) will face Erie left-hander Andrew Sears (0-0, 1.54 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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