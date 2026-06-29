Ducks Drop Soggy Sunday Finale 7-6 to Richmond

Published on June 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Richmond Flying Squirrels used a clutch eight-inning single to outlast the Akron RubberDucks 7-6 on Sunday night at CarMax Park.

Turning Point

Tied 6-6 in the eighth, Diego Velasquez walked to open the inning before advancing to second on a sac-bunt. Two batters later, Parks Harber lined a single to left to score Velasquez and put Richmond ahead 7-6.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia had his Sunday start shortened by rain. The right-hander worked 2.1 innings allowing four runs while striking out one. Jay Driver was first out of the pen after a rain delay of over two hours. He worked an inning and two-thirds allowing two runs. Sean Matson struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Reid Johnston allowed a run over an inning pitched.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped in front in the top of the second. Alex Mooney and Wuilfredo Antunez worked back-to-back walks with one out before Maick Collado lined a single to left to put the Ducks ahead 1-0. Christian Knapczyk followed with a single to right to score Antunez to make it 2-0 Akron. After Richmond tied the game in the bottom of the second, Akron struck back in the third. Mooney's sac bunt allowed Jose Devers to score. Antunez followed with a two-run home run to left to make it 5-2 RubberDucks. Richmond was once again able to tie the game in the bottom of the third before Akron retook the lead in the fifth. Jacob Cozart homered to left to make it 6-5 Akron.

Notebook

Cozart extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Rosario's 13 game on-base streak was snapped...Collado drove in four and picked up five hits in the series ...Game Time: 2:55 (2:05 delay)...Attendance: 5,586.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will travel back to Akron on Monday before starting their longest homestand of the season. The RubberDucks will play 12 games in 13 days at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves and Chesapeake Baysox. The series against Erie begins on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 29, 2026

Ducks Drop Soggy Sunday Finale 7-6 to Richmond - Akron RubberDucks

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