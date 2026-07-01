Ducks Drop Series Opener 6-4 to Erie

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Nick Mitchell recorded three hits, but the Erie SeaWolves hit two late home runs to power past the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

Already on top 4-2, the SeaWolves were looking for some insurance in the sixth. EJ Exposito launched a solo home run to give the SeaWolves a 5-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Rafe Schlesinger got the start on Tuesday night. The left-hander surrendered runs in the second and third innings on his way to 4.2 innings allowing four runs while striking out four. Carter Rustad allowed a run over an inning and a third. Zane Morehouse struck out two and allowed a run over two innings. Matt Jachec tossed a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense got rolling early on Tuesday. With one out, Jaison Chourio lined a double before coming around to score on Alfonsin Rosario's triple. A wild pitch scored Rosario to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. After Erie scored six runs over the middle innings, the RubberDucks looked to rally in the eighth. Juan Benjamin and Mitchell each singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Chourio singled home Benjamin to make it 6-3 Erie. Jacob Cozart followed with a groundout to score Mitchell and make it 6-4 SeaWolves.

Notebook

Cozart's 12 game on-base streak was snapped in the loss...Mitchell recorded his second three-hit game of the season ...Game Time: 2:24...Attendance: 2,485.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 1 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.