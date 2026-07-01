Ducks Drop Series Opener 6-4 to Erie
Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Nick Mitchell recorded three hits, but the Erie SeaWolves hit two late home runs to power past the Akron RubberDucks 6-4 on Tuesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
Already on top 4-2, the SeaWolves were looking for some insurance in the sixth. EJ Exposito launched a solo home run to give the SeaWolves a 5-2 lead.
Mound Presence
Rafe Schlesinger got the start on Tuesday night. The left-hander surrendered runs in the second and third innings on his way to 4.2 innings allowing four runs while striking out four. Carter Rustad allowed a run over an inning and a third. Zane Morehouse struck out two and allowed a run over two innings. Matt Jachec tossed a scoreless ninth.
Duck Tales
Akron's offense got rolling early on Tuesday. With one out, Jaison Chourio lined a double before coming around to score on Alfonsin Rosario's triple. A wild pitch scored Rosario to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. After Erie scored six runs over the middle innings, the RubberDucks looked to rally in the eighth. Juan Benjamin and Mitchell each singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Chourio singled home Benjamin to make it 6-3 Erie. Jacob Cozart followed with a groundout to score Mitchell and make it 6-4 SeaWolves.
Notebook
Cozart's 12 game on-base streak was snapped in the loss...Mitchell recorded his second three-hit game of the season ...Game Time: 2:24...Attendance: 2,485.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 1 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Binghamton Holds on Through Two Rain Delays to Take Series Opener from Chesapeake - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Perry Shines in Double-A Debut, But Cats Fall in Reading Opener - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Reading Wins Fifth Straight Game, Clubs Four Homers in 9-6 Triumph - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ducks Drop Series Opener 6-4 to Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Moylan's Two-Homer Night, Smith's Quality Start Lead Somerset in 5-2 Win over Hartford - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Open Road Trip with Loss in Somerset - Hartford Yard Goats
- Senators Fall in Pitchers' Duel with Flying Squirrels 3-2 to Open Series - Harrisburg Senators
- SeaWolves Take Fourth Straight with Series-Opening Win in Akron - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Belt Four Home Runs in 12-8 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Moss Slugs Sea Dogs in Series Opener - Altoona Curve
- Three-Run Fourth Holds up in 3-2 Squirrels Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sea Dogs Welcome 12 Millionth Fan - Portland Sea Dogs
- Trent Grisham and Ryan McMahon Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset on Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- June 30, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.