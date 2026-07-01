Three-Run Fourth Holds up in 3-2 Squirrels Win

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their 12-game Pennsylvania road trip with a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (49-26, 6-1 second half) held the Senators (37-38, 3-3) to three hits.

Richmond opened a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning against Harrisburg stater Josh Randall (Loss, 3-2). Parks Harber hit a double and Charlie Szykowny followed with a two-run homer to right, his 11th of the year. Later in the inning, Jean Carlos Sio hit an RBI double.

Kervin Pichardo brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Richmond lead to 3-1.

Trystan Vrieling (Win, 3-1) started for Richmond and allowed one run on two hits over six innings, his longest outing of the year.

The Senators closed the score to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer by Caleb Lomavita.

Cristian Alvarado (Save, 2) issued a walk in the ninth but stranded the potential tying run at third.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Right-hander Yunior Marte (0-1, 4.75) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Senators left-hander Alex Clemmey (3-5, 4.81). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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