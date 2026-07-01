Moss Slugs Sea Dogs in Series Opener

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







PORTLAND, ME. - Callan Moss launched his fourth home run of the season, a grand slam to cap off a seven-run inning as Altoona defeated Portland, 12-8, to open a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Tuesday night.

The Curve struck first with two runs home on four hits in the third inning against Sea Dogs lefty Michael Sansone. Will Taylor doubled home Moss and he scored easily when Keiner Delgado ripped a double into the left field corner to score Taylor and take a 2-0 lead.

Altoona put up seven runs in the fifth inning against Michael Sansone and Sea Dogs reliever Caleb Bolden. Delgado plated Ivan Brethowr with an RBI single and after a base hit by Duce Gourson and a run-scoring double from Lonnie White Jr., the Curve used an RBI double from Derek Berg and then back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases. Moss then hammered a 2-1 offering from Bolden over the Maine Monster for a Grand Slam to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

Lefty Connor Oliver got off to a rollicking start, allowing just one baserunner through four innings. Oliver threw a first pitch strike to 9-of-13 hitters faced to start his outing, retiring 11 straight from the end of the first inning until a walk to Jack Winnay in the fifth. Oliver faced nine batters in the fifth and surrendered back-to-back homers in the inning; a Grand Slam by Caden Rose and a solo shot by Franklin Arias which made it a 9-5 game.

Oliver lasted 5.2 innings and left after surrendering his third home run of the game. He allowed seven runs, all earned, on seven hits, two walks and struck out four on 90 pitches, 56 strikes.

Altoona added three late insurance runs to secure the win. After Portland rallied to make it 9-8 after seven inning, the Curve used three hits and a wild pitch to take the 12-8 lead. Titus Dumitru singled home a pair with a groundball single through the left side of the infield.

Jake Shirk and Emmanuel Chapman combined for 3.1 innings of relief to wrap up the win.

Delgado, in his return to the Curve lineup, matched his career-high with four hits in six trips to the plate and drove in a pair.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Altoona's starter is to be announced, Portland will send LHP Hayden Mullins to the mound as the starter.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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