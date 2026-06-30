June 30, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HARTFORD RECAP The Sea Dogs shut out the Yard Goats 6-0 on Sunday afternoon to begin the second half of the season with a 4-2 series win. Miguel Bleis left the park for his fourth home run in the last three days, doubling his season total entering the series from four to eight. It was Portland's sixth shutout of the season, which is tied for second most in the Eastern League.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Blake Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for his excellent start in Sunday's shutout win. He held Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, facing one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. He is the fourth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor this season, joining John Holobetz (April 13th-19th), Patrick Halligan (May 11th-17th), and Anthony Eyanson (May 18th-24th).

KEEPING AN EYE ON THE NEWCOMERS Infielder Jack Winnay and outfielder Matt Fraizer hit back-to-back home runs on Sunday, both of their first home runs as Sea Dogs. Fraizer joined the team last Sunday against Somerset and is currently on a five-game hit streak, with at least one hit in every game played for Portland. After joining the team on Tuesday, Winnay has four hits and five walks through his first five games played, including a double, a home run, and three RBI.

SEA DOGS VS. CURVE Portland traveled to Altoona for a six-game series from April 14th to April 19th, winning the week 4-2. They won the first three games straight before dropping two in a row, and picking up their final win in the series finale on Sunday. Nate Baez, Marvin Alcantara and Ronald Rosario led the week with six hits each, while Franklin Arias hit three home runs.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias had his seventh multi-hit game in as many starts, reaching three times Sunday with two singles and a walk. He has 29 multi-hit games this season (out of 62 total games). In his last eight games, Arias is 17-for-34 (.500) with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI. His .329 AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH In June, Garcia is batting .390 (32-82) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the most hits in the Eastern League and the best average among players with more than six games (one series) played during the month. Garcia earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo singled on Sunday to reach base for the 24th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .293 (22-for-75) with five doubles, four home runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks, and six steals. That average elevates to .367 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now is tied with Brooks Brannon for the second most RBI on the team (36) behind Arias (41). Across the Eastern League, he has the third most RBI in the month of June (22).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland leads the Eastern league in hits (227), extra base hits (89), doubles (53) and total bases (384). They are top three in the Eastern League in runs (145), AVG (.271), SLG%.(458), and OBP (.349).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 3, 2005 - Brandon Moss highlighted an 8-hit attack with two doubles as the Sea Dogs beat New Britain, 10-2 at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND LHP Michael Sansone (2-0, 4.39 ERA) is set for his eighth appearance and second start for Portland this season. He has also made seven appearances and six starts for Triple-A Worcester. In his last outing against Hartford on June 24th, Sansone earned the win in his home state, allowing two runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Sansone signed with Boston in April 2024 after two years as a non-drafted free agent in the Rays organization and with the Yolo High Wheelers of the Pioneer League.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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