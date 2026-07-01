Sea Dogs Belt Four Home Runs in 12-8 Loss

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-3) (39-36) fell short on a comeback attempt as the Altoona Curve (3-4) (34-42) won 12-8 to open up the series at Delta Dental Park.

Caden Rose hit a grand slam, the first of his minor league career, and Franklin Arias cleared the Maine Monster one batter later as the Sea Dogs hit back-to-back home runs for the third straight game. Nelly Taylor and Nate Baez also left the yard for the Sea Dogs second game of the season with four or more home runs.

After two scoreless innings, Altoona broke through in the top of the third, scoring two runs on a single and back-to-back doubles.

The Curve exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by a Callan Moss grand slam on two outs and two strikes, as Altoona took a commanding 9-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs had been retired in order for three straight innings before they answered the Curve in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jack Winnay was the first to reach base after being hit by a pitch. Marvin Alcantara singled, Taylor walked, and Rose hit his grand slam to clear the bases. Arias followed that up with his 16th home run of the season, cutting the lead to 9-5.

Taylor's two-run shot in the sixth inning cut the deficit to 9-7, before Baez hit a solo shot in the seventh to cut it to 9-8.

Altoona battled back in the eighth inning, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring three insurance runs to push their lead back to four runs, 12-8, the eventual final score.

LHP Connor Oliver (2-0, 5.12 ERA) earned the win despite allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. LHP Michael Sansone (2-1, 5.17 ERA) recorded the loss, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs and Curve take the field at 12:05 pm tomorrow for an early start, with LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.01 ERA) set to face a pitcher to be announced for Altoona.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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