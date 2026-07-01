Moylan's Two-Homer Night, Smith's Quality Start Lead Somerset in 5-2 Win over Hartford

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots first baseman Josh Moylan

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots first baseman Josh Moylan(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots took the series opener against the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Tuesday evening.

With the win, Somerset advanced to 22-12 at home. The Patriots' 10-game over .500 mark at home this season ranks third in the Eastern League.

The Patriots scored first for their second consecutive game with DJ Gladney's RBI single to score Jackson Castillo. Somerset's 58 first inning runs lead the Eastern League and are tied for the most in Double-A at the time of the game's conclusion.

Somerset's offense exploded for three home runs, marking the team's 16th three-plus HR game this season. It was Somerset's first game with three-plus homers since smashing four long balls on June 7 at Harrisburg. The Patriots have now hit multiple homers in 33 of 76 (43.4%) games this season after recording multiple homers in 35 of 138 games (25.4%) in 2025. The Patriots have hit homers in 10 of their last 13 games, 19 of their last 23 games, 35 of their last 42 games and 59 of 76 games this season.

Their 116 home runs this season lead Double-A and trail Northwest Arkansas' 119 HR in 2021 as the second-most through 76 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 210 HR pace through 76 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

Somerset's pitching staff allowed two or fewer runs for the fourth time in the last six games. In that span, the Patriots have struck out 54 batters while allowing just 18 walks.

RHP Cade Smith (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 k) tossed his second consecutive quality start for the first time in his Double-A career, signaling his fourth quality start this season. Smith's four quality starts tie Kyle Carr for the most on the team and fourth-most in the Eastern League. Smith's quality start was Somerset's 12th of the season, marking the fourth-most in the Eastern League. Smith has tossed six-plus inning in four consecutive innings. In that span, he's recorded a 2.16 ERA, 2-1 record, 1.04 WHIP, .182 BAA with 22 K in 25.0 IP. Across his last five appearances, Smith has posted a 2.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and .213 BAA with 26 K to 11 BB in 30.0 IP.

RHP Matt Keating (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in the eighth inning. In the month of June, Keating did not allow a run across five outings, tallying seven strikeouts to just one walk and two hits allowed in 4.1 IP. Across his last 13 outings dating back to May 7 at Reading, Keating has a 1.46 ERA, 1-0 record, 0.97 WHIP, .159 BAA with 20 K to 5 BB in 12.1 IP.

RF Jackson Castillo (3-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) ripped his seventh home run of the season to right field in the seventh inning. Castillo's three-hit effort marked his third three-hit game and 16th multi-hit game of the season. Across his last 19 games dating back to the beginning of last homestand on June 9 vs. Binghamton, Castillo is batting .289 with six HR, 18 RBI and nine XBH in that span. Castillo's 18 RBI in that span lead the Eastern League, while his six HR are tied for third.

CF Jace Avina (0-for-3, BB) reached base safely for the 38th time in his last 41 games. In that span, he's slashing .331/.410/.627 in that span, raising his season-long OPS from .629 to .918.

3B Coby Morales (3-for-4, 2 2B) registered his second consecutive multi-hit game and fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests. His 22 multi-hit games this season lead all Somerset Patriots. Morales has notched an extra base hit in five of his last six games. He's rocked seven XBH in that span, including four in his last two games. With 74 hits this season, Morales has the third-most hits among Patriots all-time through Somerset's first 76 games to start a season. Across his last 17 games, Morales has slashed .359/.414/.641 with four HR, 13 RBI and 10 XBH alongside seven multi-hit games.

1B Josh Moylan (3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R) powered his first career Double-A multi-home run game and his third multi-home run game of the season across all levels. The two-home run effort tied his career-high for the fourth time. Moylan mashed his first career homer at TD Bank Ballpark in the fourth inning with a two-run bomb to right field. In the sixth inning, he lashed a solo shot to center field. Both home runs came off Hartford starter Jackson Cox.

With three Double-A homers in seven games with Somerset, Moylan extended his career-high home run total to 16 between all levels this season. All six of Moylan's hits across seven games with the Patriots this season have been for extra bases. Since May 22 dating back to his stint with the Hudson Valley Renegades, Moylan has powered 13 HR in his last 28 games. Moylan's 13 HR in that span lead all Yankees minor leaguers and are tied-for-second in MiLB. Moylan became the 10th Patriot to record a multi-home run game this season and the first since Jackson Castillo's two home-run game on June 9 vs. Binghamton.

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Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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