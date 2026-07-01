Reading Wins Fifth Straight Game, Clubs Four Homers in 9-6 Triumph

Published on June 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-2, 35-41) scored nine runs in the final four innings to blow past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-3, 38-36) in 9-6 fashion. Bryan Rincon (25) and Alex Binelas (20) both extended their on-base streaks in the team's season-best fifth win in a row.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the opening frame, as Aaron Parker (8) smacked a solo home run to left field to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.

The Cats doubled up their lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning, as Cade Doughty (1) smacked his first long ball of the season over the left field wall.

Reading scratched across its first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning, this time using a bit of chaos. Riley Tirotta walked before Rincon sent him to third base on a line drive single to right field. The single extended Rincon's on-base streak to 25 games. New Hampshire reliever Chris McElvain then threw over to first base, and the ball sputtered away, allowing Tirotta to trot home from third. This made the score 2-1.

The Fightins took advantage of some more sloppy play in the sixth stanza. Aroon Escobar advanced from second to third base on another throwing error from McElvain. He then sprinted the final 90 feet to even the score up at two apiece.

New Hampshire retook the lead in the seventh on a Nick Goodwin RBI double. Jorge Burgos helped tack on another run on a sacrifice fly, plating Goodwin to lift the Fisher Cats to a 4-2 lead.

The R-Phils immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning, as Bryan Rincon (12) whalloped a two-run home run to even the game up. Raylin Heredia (15) put the Fightins ahead, smacking the team's 100th homer of the season on a two-run shot. This gave Reading a 6-4 advantage.

Al Pedrique's squad kept its foot on the gas in the eighth frame, as Kehden Hettiger (7) flipped a solo home run to left-center field. Pedro León (4) then roped a line drive to left-center field to polish off a three-run inning, bolstering the lead to 9-4.

New Hampshire put up a last-gasp push in the final inning, as an Aaron Parker RBI groundout and Hedbert Perez RBI double cut the deficit to 9-6 before recording the final out.

Tristan Garnett (3-0) got the win for Reading, logging a pair of outs and working around a walk.

McElvain (3-4) took the defeat on the Cats' behalf, allowing nine runs (four earned) in 3.2 innings today.

Alex McFarlane (9) claimed the five-out save, relinquishing a pair of runs with a walk and a strikeout in 1.2 innings.

Rincon, León, Escobar, Heredia and Hettiger all logged multi-hit performances on the night for the Fightins.

Arias and Perez both logged a pair of hits tonight.

With the win, Reading holds a one-game lead in the Eastern League-Northeast division second half standings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 7 p.m. RHP Luke Russo will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Gage Stanifer for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday, July 5, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wednesday night is a Princess Tribute, along with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Savage Auto Group. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School, A Stone's Throw LLC, and Island Pizza. Friday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Saturday features another Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, sponsored by Dog Training Elite. The series ends on Sunday with a Trey Yesavage Hometown Hero Bobblehead for the first 2,000 kids, thanks to AD Moyer Lumber and Hardware.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2026

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