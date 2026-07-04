Ducks Lose, 6-1, in Rain-Shortened Game

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-1 in a rain shortened five innings on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Fans will a ticket to the July 3 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2026 regular season based on availability.

Turning Point

Erie scored first on Friday night and never looked back. After back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases with no outs, Garrett Pennington doubled home a pair to put the SeaWolves ahead 2-0.

Mound Presence

Caden Favors settled in after the two-run first to keep Erie off the board over the next two frames. Erie got to the right-hander for more in the fourth and fifth to close his line at 4.2 innings with six runs allowed and three strikeouts. Adam Tulloch got the final out of the fifth and the first out of the sixth before the rain forced to the game to be called.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run of the night came in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Mitchell singled with one out before advancing to second on Jaison Chourio's walk. Alfonsin Rosario followed with a single to left to score Mitchell and make it 6-1 Erie.

Notebook

Rosario extended his hitting streak to four games and has driven in a run in all four...Favors has worked four or more innings in 14 of his 16 starts this season...Game Time: 1:36 (0:30)...Attendance: 3,768.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (1-4, 6.20 ERA) will face Erie left-hander Lael Lockhart (1-1, 4.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets. Despite Friday's game being an official game, fans with a ticket to the July 3 game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket at any future game during the 2026 regular season based on availability.







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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