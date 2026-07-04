Sea Dogs Pick up 16 Hits in 9-3 Win over Curve
Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs evened the week-long series with Altoona, securing a 9-3 win over the Curve on Friday night.
The Curve bats were held hitless until the fifth inning against Sea Dogs starter John Holobetz, who struck out seven over 5.1 innings. Altoona scratched two runs across in the sixth inning on RBI-singles from Titus Dumitru and Callan Moss. Derek Berg doubled home a run later in the eighth inning to cap the scoring for the Curve.
Peyton Stumbo was touched for six runs on a career-high 14 hits over 4.2 innings in the loss. The 14 hits matched Altoona's franchise record for most hits allowed by a starting pitcher. The Sea Dogs scored four times in the third and twice in the fifth off Stumbo.
Cristhian Tortosa allowed two unearned runs in 1.1 innings in relief before Emmanuel Chapman tossed the final two frames, allowing one unearned run with three strikeouts.
Lonnie White Jr. extended his on-base streak to 23 games in the defeat. White is hitting .256 with 23 hits over the team-long streak.
Altoona continues their six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Matt Ager to the mound with Portland starting RHP Anthony Eyanson.
For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
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