Baysox Rally in the Ninth for the Second-Consecutive Night in Third-Straight Win over Rumble Ponies
Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
Binghamton, NY - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, once again rallied late to take down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 5-4 final on Friday night.
For the second consecutive night, Chesapeake (5-4, 34-43) entered the top of the ninth trailing, after Binghamton took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. This time, Thomas Sosa delivered the late-game heroics. His two-run single turned a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead the Baysox would not relinquish.
After Ethan Anderson rolled a pinch-hit single through the right side of the infield to lead off the frame, Aron Estrada worked a full-count walk. Two batters later, Sosa launched a ball to the right of center field that hung in the air before banking off the padded wall and dropping on the warning track. Though Sosa stayed content with a long single, it was deep enough to score both Anderson from second and Estrada from first base.
The Baysox did not lead until the ninth inning on Friday but made two separate comebacks. Binghamton grabbed the game's first three runs on right-handed starter Evan Yates, including RBI singles from Nick Lucky in both the third and fourth innings. Kevin Villavicencio also added a sacrifice fly in the sixth off right-hander Keagan Gillies after Yates exited earlier in the inning.
Chesapeake did not score until the seventh but notched three runs in the frame to tied the game off Rumble Ponies right-hander and former Baysox pitcher Zach Peek. After a Tavian Josenberger leadoff single, Fernando Peguero crushed a two-run, opposite-field homer to left field. His second long ball of the season made it a one-run game.
Later in the frame, Andres Nolaya chopped an infield single for his first Double-A hit and advanced to second on a ball in the dirt, thanks in part to a swim move slide to avoid a tag. With two outs, Griff O'Ferrall notched an RBI single for his second hit of the night, tying the game at three.
Binghamton threatened with two base runners in the bottom of the seventh, but right-hander Jeisson Cabrera came out of the bullpen to strike out consecutive batters and end the threat. However, in the eighth, Lucky would strike again to put the Rumble Ponies back on top. A walk and stolen base from Binghamton's Matt Rudick set the stage for Lucky's third RBI knock of the game, the only damage allowed by Cabrera (W, 6-2) in an inning and two-thirds.
The Baysox followed with the two-run ninth inning off Rumble Ponies southpaw Felipe De La Cruz (L, 1-2), before Chesapeake right-hander Zane Barnhart (S, 4) slammed the door shut with a one-two-three bottom of the ninth inning.
Chesapeake looks to win the six-game series in Binghamton on Saturday afternoon. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (6-3, 3.19 ERA) is slated to start for the Baysox against Rumble Ponies right-hander Bryce Conley (1-3, 6.00 ERA). First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is set for 4:00 pm on Independence Day afternoon.
The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026
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- New Hampshire Pummels Reading, Lace 18 Hits in 12-4 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Baysox Rally in the Ninth for the Second-Consecutive Night in Third-Straight Win over Rumble Ponies - Chesapeake Baysox
- Lucky's Three-Hit, Three-RBI Performance Falls Short as Chesapeake Rallies in the Ninth - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- New Hampshire Pummels Reading, Lace 18 Hits in 12-4 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
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