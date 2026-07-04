Re: SOM Roster Moves: July 3, 2026
Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Yankees have announced the following roster moves:
* Trent Grisham - Returned from Major League Rehab with Somerset, Reinstated from 10-Day Injured List * Kyle Carr - Transferred Somerset to Scranton * Geoff Gilbert - Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List
Additionally, the Yankees have made the following roster moves:
Nick Torres - Reinstated from Temporarily Inactive List
John Cristino - Placed on Development List
Check out the Somerset Patriots Statistics
Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026
- New Hampshire Uses 18-Hit Barrage to Top Reading, 12-4 - Reading Fightin Phils
- New Hampshire Pummels Reading, Lace 18 Hits in 12-4 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Baysox Rally in the Ninth for the Second-Consecutive Night in Third-Straight Win over Rumble Ponies - Chesapeake Baysox
- Lucky's Three-Hit, Three-RBI Performance Falls Short as Chesapeake Rallies in the Ninth - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- New Hampshire Pummels Reading, Lace 18 Hits in 12-4 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Verde Smashes First Double-A Homer as Semiquincentennials Sink Hartford, 5-3 - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Fall in Somerset, 5-3 - Hartford Yard Goats
- Senators Suffer Sixth Shutout of Season, Lose to Flying Squirrels, 7-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Ducks Lose, 6-1, in Rain-Shortened Game - Akron RubberDucks
- SeaWolves Strike Early to Take Rain-Shortened Game in Akron - Erie SeaWolves
- Sea Dogs Defeat Curve, 9-3, in 16-Hit Attack - Portland Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs Pick up 16 Hits in 9-3 Win over Curve - Altoona Curve
- Farone, Rademacher Shut out Senators, 7-0 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Re: SOM Roster Moves: July 3, 2026 - Somerset Patriots
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