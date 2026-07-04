Re: SOM Roster Moves: July 3, 2026
EL Somerset Patriots

Re: SOM Roster Moves: July 3, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release


The Yankees have announced the following roster moves:

* Trent Grisham - Returned from Major League Rehab with Somerset, Reinstated from 10-Day Injured List * Kyle Carr - Transferred Somerset to Scranton * Geoff Gilbert - Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List

Additionally, the Yankees have made the following roster moves:

Nick Torres - Reinstated from Temporarily Inactive List

John Cristino - Placed on Development List

Check out the Somerset Patriots Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central