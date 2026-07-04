Re: SOM Roster Moves: July 3, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Yankees have announced the following roster moves:

* Trent Grisham - Returned from Major League Rehab with Somerset, Reinstated from 10-Day Injured List * Kyle Carr - Transferred Somerset to Scranton * Geoff Gilbert - Reinstated from Somerset 7-Day Injured List

Additionally, the Yankees have made the following roster moves:

Nick Torres - Reinstated from Temporarily Inactive List

John Cristino - Placed on Development List







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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