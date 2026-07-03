July 3, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Maine Red Snappers fell 10-3 on Thursday night against the Altoona Curve, as both teams and more than 5,000 fans battled an extreme heat wave sweeping across the Northeast. Jack Winnay and Brooks Brannon both left the yard with solo shots. For Winnay, it was his second home run as a Sea Dog, and his first over the Maine Monster. Nick Sogard joined the Red Snappers for game one of a Major League Rehab Assignment. He started at second base, singled and scored. RHP Gage Ziehl had another great start, allowing just one run in five innings pitched with eight strikeouts. Altoona struck for six runs in the sixth inning including their second grand slam of the week, taking a five-run lead the Red Snappers were unable to overcome.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Blake Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for his excellent start in Sunday's shutout win. He held Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, facing one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. He is the fourth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor this season, joining John Holobetz (April 13th-19th), Patrick Halligan (May 11th-17th), and Anthony Eyanson (May 18th-24th).

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in nine of his last ten games with seven multi-hit games in that span. On Wednesday, he hit his 17th home run of the season, his fifth against Altoona this year, and second of the series. In his last ten games, Arias is 19-for-40 (.475) with five doubles, four home runs and nine RBI. His .328 overall AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, hit his second home run and second multi-hit game in Double-A. In total, Winnay has seven hits, including two doubles and two home runs, four RBI, and five walks through jsut eight games played in Double-A. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive. Winnay grew up in Newton, Mass., and was selected by the Red Sox, his childhood team, in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH In June, Garcia batted .372 (32-86) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He had the most hits in the Eastern League (32) and the best average among players with more than six games (one series) played during the month. Garcia earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo was 0-for-1 after a late substitution in last night's game, snapping a hit streak of 10 games and on-base streak of 25 games, both career highs. During that span, Liendo was batting .295 (23-for-78) with five doubles, four home runs, 24 RBI, 11 walks, and seven steals. That average elevated to .375 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team with 37.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 3, 2024 - Alex Binelas blasts a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning leading Portland to an 8-5 victory in front of a sold out crowd.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 4.67 ERA) will make his fourteenth appearance and thirteenth start of the season. He has dealt 67 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched. In his last outing against Hartford on June 26, Holobetz gave up one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19; he struck out a career high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit, a solo homer. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester. Holobetz was originally drafted by the Brewers in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion.







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

July 3, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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