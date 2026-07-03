Squirrels Lose to Senators, 8-4

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 8-4, on Thursday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (49-28, 6-3 second half) dropped their second consecutive game to the Senators (39-38, 5-3).

Harrisburg opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo (Loss, 2-4) with a two-run single by Cortland Lawson.

In the top of the third, Diego Velasquez led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Parks Harber to cut the score to 2-1.

Senators starter Isaac Lyon (Win, 2-3) allowed one run over a career-high seven innings.

Harrisburg added two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to open an 8-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Jean Carlos Sio hit a three-run homer to close the score to 8-4, his sixth at Double-A.

The series continues on Friday night. Lefty Greg Farone (1-7, 6.79) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Senators right-hander Riley Maddox, who will make his Double-A debut. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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