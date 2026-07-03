Yard Goats with Wild Win in Extras in Somerset

Published on July 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Yard Goats scored two runs on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and defeated the Somerset Patriots 8-6 on Thursday evening at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Harrison Cohen's wild pitch scored Jose Torres and Mike Antico breaking a 6-6 tie and giving the Yard Goats an 8-6 lead and eventual win while stopping a four-game losing streak. Zach Kokoska homered and had three RBI and Fidel Ulloa pitched 2.2 scoreless for the win.

The Yard Goats scored the first two runs of the game against Somerset starter Jack Cebert, Zach Kokoska cracked an RBI double in the second inning, scoring Jack O'Dowd for the first run, and Cole Messina singled home Aiden Longwell in the third inning making it a 2-0 game.

Somerset tied the game with a pair of runs off Hartford starter Conner Staine in the fifth inning. Manny Palencia had an RBI double and Connor McGinnis made it 2-2 with a two-out single. The Patriots took a 5-2 lead on Miguel Palma's three-run homer in the sixth inning.

However, the Yard Goats came back and tied the game at 5-5 with three runs in the eighth. Zach Kokoska cranked a two-run homer and Dyan Jorge added a two-out single scoring Jose Torres to tie the game. Somerset took a 6-5 lead in the eighth on a sacrifice fly but the Yard Goats tied the game in the ninth on Aiden Longwell's double, scoring Braylen Wimmer to make it 6-6.

The Yard Goats scored twice in the tenth inning on Harrison Cohen's wild pitch, scoring Jose Torres and Mike Antico, giving the Yard Goats an 8-6 lead.

The Yard Goats continue the road trip in New Jersey on Friday night 7:05 PM. LHP Stu Flesland III will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Chase Hampton will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from July 2, 2026

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