Perez Homers in Yard Goats' Loss

Published on June 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-2, in front of 7,320 fans on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. Red Sox top prospect, Franklin Arias, cracked a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth, giving the Sea Dogs the lead. Andy Perez drove in Hartford's first run with an RBI single before belting a solo home run in the eighth inning. Dyan Jorge added his team-leading 26th stolen base, while Yard Goats starter Cade Denton tossed three scoreless innings. Hartford carried a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning before Portland scored five runs over the final two frames to secure the victory.

Neither team was able to break through over the first five and a half innings as Hartford starter Cade Denton kept the Sea Dogs off the scoreboard through three scoreless frames.

The Yard Goats finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dyan Jorge reached base and stole second for his 26th stolen base of the season before Andy Perez lined a two-out, two-strike RBI single into center field, scoring Jorge to give Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Portland answered in the top of the eighth inning against Hartford reliever Fisher Jameson. Franklin Arias hit a two-run home run to right-center field to put the Sea Dogs in front 2-1. One batter later, Miguel Bleis connected on a solo home run to left field, extending Portland's lead to 3-1.

Hartford responded in the bottom half of the eighth when Andy Perez crushed a solo home run into the right-field upper deck, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Abraham Liendo batted in Marvin Alcantara on a ground ball before Miguel Bleis added another run with an RBI single to left field, scoring Caden Rose to make it 5-2 Sea Dogs.

The Yard Goats threatened in the bottom of the ninth when Cole Messina ripped a double into left field, but Hartford was unable to bring the tying run to the plate as Portland closer Erik Rivera secured the final outs.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. Hartford RHP Jack Mahoney will start on the bump for Hartford, and RHP Blake Wehunt will pitch for Portland. The game will be televised on NESN+, MiLB.TV and Bally Live and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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